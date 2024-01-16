Korean YouTubers’ visa status in Thailand under scrutiny

Photo courtesy of meijithita (TikTok)

Intrigue surrounds the visa status of popular Korean YouTubers, P’ Jung and Cullen, as a prominent lawyer’s query ignites discussions on their prolonged stay in Thailand. Recent sightings at the Ministry of Labour add to the mystery.

Following the query by prominent lawyer, Ronnarong Kaewpetch, regarding the visa status of two popular Korean YouTubers in Thailand, P’ Jung and Cullen from the channel 컬렌 Cullen HateBerry, speculations are rife. The lawyer’s what visa are you using? questioning sparked a drama-filled discussion among many, curious about how the Korean duo have managed to stay in Thailand for such a prolonged period, reported Sanook.

Yesterday (January 15), pictures surfaced of P’ Jung and Cullen at the Ministry of Labour, leading many to speculate that they were addressing visa-related issues. Pisong and Cullen have been residing in Thailand for quite some time and have even conducted business in the country.

Fans of the Cullen channel suggested that the pair are likely holding the correct visas, and certainly not tourist visas, as they both have Thai bank accounts and Thai driving licenses. Cullen previously owned a club in Khaosan while P’ Jung is a businessman.

The exact nature of the visa used by P’ Jung and Cullen, which sparked the curiosity of the famous lawyer and many others, is yet to be confirmed.

In related news, P’ Jung and Cullen’s influence led to a surge in demand for National Park passports, causing a temporary shortage. With the passports out of stock, the Department of National Parks plans to print a new batch by mid-January.

The popularity of P’ Jung and Cullen, who featured the passports in their clips, contributed to their rapid depletion. Plans for a new campaign, offering privileges to those collecting stamps from all parks, are under consideration. Despite a temporary shortage, the passports are expected to be back in circulation soon, thanks to the enthusiasm generated by P’Jung and Cullen’s showcase.