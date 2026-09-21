Korat shopper buys gold ring online for 6,730 baht but it’s fake

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 21, 2026, 9:02 PM
1 minute read
Korat shopper buys gold ring online for 6,730 baht but it’s fake | Thaiger

She paid in three instalments for a 1.9-gramme ring shipped from overseas. A gold shop told her it was not real gold, and the seller had already closed down.

A woman in Nakhon Ratchasima says she was sold a fake gold ring through a popular shopping app. She has shared her story as a warning to other online shoppers.

The woman asked not to be named and showed reporters her order on Monday, September 21. She had bought a 1.9-gramme ring for 6,730 baht, down from 7,476 baht.

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She did not name the platform. A screenshot she showed reporters suggested the purchase was probably made through TikTok Shop.

The seller said delivery would take about eight days because the ring was coming from overseas. The packaging looked suspicious when it arrived, so she filmed herself opening it.

She took the ring to a gold shop, where staff told her it was not genuine gold. When she tried to contact the seller for a refund, the shop had closed and could not be reached.

She has asked the platform’s customer service for a refund and the case is still being looked into. She urged shoppers to check sellers’ credentials and compare prices with the market rate.

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Unusually low prices should be treated with caution, she said. She also advised buyers to film parcels as they arrive and are opened, since video can back up a claim.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 21, 2026, 9:02 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.
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