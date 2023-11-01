Cervical cancer screening campaign for 150,000 women aged 30+ launched by Korat PAO

Photo: KhaoSod.

The Korat Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) started a campaign to encourage women aged 30 and above to undergo cervical cancer screening using the HPV DNA Test. The initial target for this initiative is 150,000 women, aiming to reduce the death risk from this disease.

The cervical cancer screening campaign was announced today on the first floor of The Mall Korat. Yalda Wangsupakitkoson, the President of Korat PAO, was joined by Chawish Metabutr, the Deputy Director of Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Dr Savitri Wissanuyothin, the Director of Health Promotion Center Region 9 Nakhon Ratchasima, Rakchat Kirivatthanasak, the President of the Korat PAO Council, and Krisana Thanomsat, a regional expert from Winner Medical Company.

The cervical cancer screening campaign, which is also backed by a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), aims to promote understanding of the dangers of cervical cancer among women aged 30 to 60. The event also provided HPV DNA Test kits and mobile colposcopy services to participating women for free.

Yalda stated that the Korat PAO recognises the importance of women’s health screening, particularly for cervical cancer. According to data from the Ministry of Public Health, approximately 4,500 women die from cervical cancer each year in Thailand, with about 8,000 new cases detected annually. This means that between eight and ten Thai women die from cervical cancer each day, reported KhaoSod.

To help reduce mortality from cervical cancer and to allow at-risk women aged 30 to 60 to access screening services, the Korat PAO initiated this campaign.

Their goal is to screen 150,000 women, divided into three groups: 140,000 at-risk women within the 182 health-promoting hospitals under the jurisdiction of the Korat PAO, 5,000 general public women, and 5,000 at-risk women aged 30 to 60.

