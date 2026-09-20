Korat couple turns 180 baht into 12 million baht lottery win

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 20, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Korat couple turns 180 baht into 12 million baht lottery win | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A 39 year old general worker and his 38 year old wife in Nakhon Ratchasima have won 12 million baht (US$367,000) in the September 16 lottery draw after paying just 180 baht for two tickets, chosen because the ending 640 caught the wife’s eye.

The couple are Phitsanu Warin, a general worker, and Panatda Suwannarat, a private-sector employee. They hold two matching Government Lottery tickets numbered 730640, the first-prize number in the draw. Each first-prize ticket pays 6 million baht.

Panatda bought the tickets from a seller in a group chat, who sent images of several ticket sets to choose from. She picked two matching tickets ending in 640, a number she found particularly attractive.

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She said she had not expected to win the first prize and thought she might at best match the last few digits. When the winning numbers were announced, she saw that 730640 matched the top prize and called the seller, who was livestreaming at the time. The seller confirmed the win.

Panatda said she called her parents first. They asked whether she was certain before celebrating with her.

The couple then travelled to Khon Kaen to collect the tickets from the seller before returning to Nakhon Ratchasima. At around 11pm on September 16, they took their daughter to Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station to record the details and establish that they hold the tickets.

The couple plan to use the winnings to start a business, pay off debts and set aside money for their family and daughter. They also plan to give part of the money to their parents and make merit.

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Korat couple turns 180 baht into 12 million baht lottery win | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 20, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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