Double whale shark sighting delights divers off Koh Tao

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 5, 2026, 5:30 PM
50 1 minute read
Double whale shark sighting delights divers off Koh Tao | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Koh Tao Tourism Association

Two whale sharks were spotted at separate dive sites around Koh Tao, Surat Thani, today, July 5, giving Thai and foreign divers an opportunity to observe the animals in their natural habitat.

The sightings took place at Chumphon Pinnacle and Sail Rock, two of the island’s best-known dive sites. Divers took photos and videos of the whale sharks, which were estimated to be three to four metres long, swimming among schools of fish.

Koh Tao Tourism Association president Rumluek Assavachin said June to September is the island’s peak season for whale shark sightings. During this period, whale sharks are regularly reported at dive sites including Chumphon Pinnacle, Sail Rock, Hin Khao, Kong Tung Ku and other popular diving locations.

Whale sharks were spotted at two dive sites off Koh Tao, giving divers a memorable encounter during the island's peak sighting season.
Photo via Koh Tao Tourism Association

Rumluek said whale sharks can sometimes be spotted at more than one dive site on the same day, with simultaneous sightings at two locations reported on several occasions.

The period is eagerly anticipated by both Thai and international divers because whale shark sightings can occur almost daily.

“The continued sightings of whale sharks are one of the key indicators reflecting the richness of Koh Tao’s marine ecosystem, food sources and biodiversity.

“They are also the result of ongoing cooperation between government agencies, the private sector, dive operators and local communities in conserving and restoring marine resources.”

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Whale sharks were spotted at two dive sites off Koh Tao, giving divers a memorable encounter during the island's peak sighting season.
Photo via Koh Tao Tourism Association

Dive operators have urged visitors to follow responsible whale shark viewing guidelines by not touching, chasing or feeding the animals, and by keeping a safe distance to avoid disturbing their natural behaviour and help protect Koh Tao’s marine environment.

In related news, a whale shark was filmed swimming alongside a fishing boat off Pattaya after a local fisherman shared videos of the encounter online. The fisherman, who has worked at sea for 10 years, said sightings of the species in Pattaya are relatively uncommon.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 5, 2026, 5:30 PM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.