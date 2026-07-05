Double whale shark sighting delights divers off Koh Tao

Two whale sharks were spotted at separate dive sites around Koh Tao, Surat Thani, today, July 5, giving Thai and foreign divers an opportunity to observe the animals in their natural habitat.

The sightings took place at Chumphon Pinnacle and Sail Rock, two of the island’s best-known dive sites. Divers took photos and videos of the whale sharks, which were estimated to be three to four metres long, swimming among schools of fish.

Koh Tao Tourism Association president Rumluek Assavachin said June to September is the island’s peak season for whale shark sightings. During this period, whale sharks are regularly reported at dive sites including Chumphon Pinnacle, Sail Rock, Hin Khao, Kong Tung Ku and other popular diving locations.

Rumluek said whale sharks can sometimes be spotted at more than one dive site on the same day, with simultaneous sightings at two locations reported on several occasions.

The period is eagerly anticipated by both Thai and international divers because whale shark sightings can occur almost daily.

“The continued sightings of whale sharks are one of the key indicators reflecting the richness of Koh Tao’s marine ecosystem, food sources and biodiversity.

“They are also the result of ongoing cooperation between government agencies, the private sector, dive operators and local communities in conserving and restoring marine resources.”

Dive operators have urged visitors to follow responsible whale shark viewing guidelines by not touching, chasing or feeding the animals, and by keeping a safe distance to avoid disturbing their natural behaviour and help protect Koh Tao’s marine environment.

In related news, a whale shark was filmed swimming alongside a fishing boat off Pattaya after a local fisherman shared videos of the encounter online. The fisherman, who has worked at sea for 10 years, said sightings of the species in Pattaya are relatively uncommon.