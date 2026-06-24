Koh Samui roosters give foreigner sleepless nights

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 24, 2026, 3:27 PM
73 1 minute read
Koh Samui roosters give foreigner sleepless nights | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

A foreigner living on Koh Samui has filed a formal noise complaint with the municipal authority after three roosters at a neighbouring property reportedly kept them awake from 3am to 6.30pm daily for more than seven months.

The complaint, submitted to Koh Samui Municipality in Mae Nam subdistrict, Koh Samui district, Surat Thani, on May 22, was later shared and publicised by a local Facebook page, Samui Ko Chird, on June 23.

The post’s caption hashtags mocked the situation, roughly translating as “feel sorry for the rooster” and “exhausted by foreigners.” Some locals were reported to have felt sceptical of the complaint.

The post drew divided reactions online, where some commenters sided with the rooster owner, describing the animals as part of local community life and suggesting the complainant should adapt.

Others expressed sympathy, noting that persistent noise from before dawn until early evening over several months would be difficult for anyone to tolerate, Thai or foreign.

Koh Samui Municipality has not yet responded publicly to the complaint.

In a similar dispute on nearby Koh Pha Ngan, a local business owner claimed foreign residents had repeatedly called police, reporting a noise complaint to shut down traditional Thai ceremonies, including a Buddhist ordination.

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She wrote on Facebook that events were being stopped before 10pm and warned that open-air Thai-style gatherings could disappear if the pattern continued.

Similarly, the post drew widespread debate online, with opinions split between those who felt foreigners should respect local customs and others who argued noise disturbance rights apply equally to all residents.

The host of the ordination ceremony later clarified that no confrontation had taken place and urged people not to direct hostility toward foreign nationals.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 24, 2026, 3:27 PM
73 1 minute read

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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.