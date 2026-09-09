Dutch man, Thai woman settle Koh Samui bar assault dispute

A dispute over an assault at a Koh Samui bar has already been settled between the people involved, according to a representative of the Thai woman who was struck during the confrontation.

The representative, who also owns Pookies Bar in Plai Laem, said police called both sides in for mediation following the August 29 incident and that they reached a settlement on the afternoon of August 31.

She said the Dutch man admitted wrongdoing and apologised, bringing the dispute to a close. According to the representative, he and the woman have since reconciled and are on good terms again.

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She also appealed to media outlets to stop sharing claims that could damage either party or suggest that there had been no progress in the case. The representative said those claims were inaccurate and thanked those involved for helping resolve the dispute peacefully.

The settlement follows the August 29 confrontation at Pookies Bar in Plai Laem, which was captured on CCTV. The footage showed a Dutch man repeatedly striking a Thai woman before raising a metal bar stool as bystanders stepped in.

The woman went to Koh Samui Hospital, where a medical certificate recorded bruising to her left cheekbone. She also reported the incident to police and later went to the media after claiming at the time that the case had not progressed.

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