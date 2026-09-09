Dutch man, Thai woman settle Koh Samui bar assault dispute

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 9, 2026, 10:32 AM
1 minute read
Dutch man, Thai woman settle Koh Samui bar assault dispute | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook: Koh Samui News & Info

A dispute over an assault at a Koh Samui bar has already been settled between the people involved, according to a representative of the Thai woman who was struck during the confrontation.

The representative, who also owns Pookies Bar in Plai Laem, said police called both sides in for mediation following the August 29 incident and that they reached a settlement on the afternoon of August 31.

She said the Dutch man admitted wrongdoing and apologised, bringing the dispute to a close. According to the representative, he and the woman have since reconciled and are on good terms again.

ADVERTISEMENT
A Koh Samui bar assault dispute ended in settlement after police mediation, with the Dutch man apologising to the Thai woman involved.
Photo via Facebook: Koh Samui News & Info

She also appealed to media outlets to stop sharing claims that could damage either party or suggest that there had been no progress in the case. The representative said those claims were inaccurate and thanked those involved for helping resolve the dispute peacefully.

The settlement follows the August 29 confrontation at Pookies Bar in Plai Laem, which was captured on CCTV. The footage showed a Dutch man repeatedly striking a Thai woman before raising a metal bar stool as bystanders stepped in.

The woman went to Koh Samui Hospital, where a medical certificate recorded bruising to her left cheekbone. She also reported the incident to police and later went to the media after claiming at the time that the case had not progressed.

Footage shows a Dutch man attacking a Thai woman at a Koh Samui bar before raising a metal bar stool, prompting people nearby to intervene.
Photo supplied

Related news

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 9, 2026, 10:32 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thai woman rams car into ex-boyfriend&#8217;s motorcycle in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai woman rams car into ex-boyfriend’s motorcycle in Chiang Mai

5 hours ago
Standoff continues as kindergarten gunman refuses to surrender | Thaiger Crime News

Standoff continues as kindergarten gunman refuses to surrender

5 hours ago
Foreign man wanted over damages outside Udon Thani hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Foreign man wanted over damages outside Udon Thani hotel

6 hours ago
20 tonnes of waste from data centre project found in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

20 tonnes of waste from data centre project found in Rayong

6 hours ago
Bangkok oil leak contained as crews search for source | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok oil leak contained as crews search for source

6 hours ago
Disaster warning centre apologises after wrong alert broadcast | Thaiger Thailand News

Disaster warning centre apologises after wrong alert broadcast

7 hours ago
Bangkok man alleges massage shop threatens him over unpaid &#8216;special&#8217; service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man alleges massage shop threatens him over unpaid ‘special’ service

7 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 11 to 13) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 11 to 13)

7 hours ago
Foreign tourist hospitalised after Portuguese man o’ war sting at Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourist hospitalised after Portuguese man o’ war sting at Phuket beach

7 hours ago
Israeli businessman, Thai nominees face summons | Thaiger Pattaya News

Israeli businessman, Thai nominees face summons

8 hours ago
Thai King, Queen renew Boeing 737 pilot qualifications | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai King, Queen renew Boeing 737 pilot qualifications

8 hours ago
Passengers frustrated as Airport Rail Link runs just five of nine trains | Thaiger Transport News

Passengers frustrated as Airport Rail Link runs just five of nine trains

8 hours ago
Cheese in your tea? Bangkok says yes | Thaiger Thai Life

Cheese in your tea? Bangkok says yes

9 hours ago
Thai students gain ground in global education assessment | Thaiger Education

Thai students gain ground in global education assessment

9 hours ago
Woman shot dead at Chon Buri kindergarten, 44 pupils safe | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman shot dead at Chon Buri kindergarten, 44 pupils safe

9 hours ago
Thai couple clash over missing 800,000 baht gold necklace | Thaiger Crime News

Thai couple clash over missing 800,000 baht gold necklace

11 hours ago
Death sentence handed down in Hua Hin receptionist murder case | Thaiger Crime News

Death sentence handed down in Hua Hin receptionist murder case

11 hours ago
Pattaya suspect held after abduction, extortion of massage workers | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya suspect held after abduction, extortion of massage workers

12 hours ago
Dutch man, Thai woman settle Koh Samui bar assault dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man, Thai woman settle Koh Samui bar assault dispute

12 hours ago
Thailand lays groundwork for future nuclear power | Thaiger Business News

Thailand lays groundwork for future nuclear power

12 hours ago
100kg falling rock crushes pickup, kills driver in Lampang | Thaiger Thailand News

100kg falling rock crushes pickup, kills driver in Lampang

13 hours ago
Krabi woman confronts foreign man over alleged Muslim insult | Thaiger Krabi News

Krabi woman confronts foreign man over alleged Muslim insult

13 hours ago
Phuket group urges cancellation of Patong Jewish New Year event | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket group urges cancellation of Patong Jewish New Year event

13 hours ago
Motorist faces three charges after driving against Bangkok traffic | Thaiger Bangkok News

Motorist faces three charges after driving against Bangkok traffic

1 day ago
How to manage risk during market volatility? Getting to know professional position management strategies | Thaiger Finance

How to manage risk during market volatility? Getting to know professional position management strategies

1 day ago
Back to top button