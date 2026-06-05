Koh Samet attempted rape and murder suspect faces three charges

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 5, 2026, 2:49 PM
142 1 minute read
Koh Samet attempted rape and murder suspect faces three charges | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

Police have filed three charges against the suspect in the Koh Samet attempted rape and murder case, as Rayong officials move to tighten security and restore tourist confidence.

Rayong Governor Traiphop Wongtrairat led a press conference today, June 5, to provide additional details regarding the case and to announce new security measures.

He was joined by Rayong Provincial Administrative Organisation president Piya Pitutecha, Rayong Provincial Police Commander Major General Pramote Ngampradit, and Mueang Rayong District Chief Kitipong Urawat.

Police filed three charges against the suspect: nighttime trespassing, attempted rape and indecent assault, and online gambling after investigators found evidence on his mobile phone.

Police filed three charges in the Koh Samet attempted rape case as Rayong officials moved to tighten security and reassure tourists.
Photo via Amarin TV

Traiphop apologised to the victim and said Rayong province was not ignoring the case. He ordered the Rayong Damrongtham Centre to contact the victim urgently to arrange support for psychological recovery and damages.

The governor said tourist safety remained the province’s top priority. He added that no serious crimes involving life, physical harm, or property had been recorded on Koh Samet during the past three months.

Traiphop said the island has eight stationed police officers, along with local leaders, volunteers, and national park officials, and said the available personnel were ready to oversee safety in the area.

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For longer-term measures, Rayong officials called an urgent meeting with tourism associations, hotel operators, and private businesses to strengthen security at all accommodation sites.

Police filed three charges in the Koh Samet attempted rape case as Rayong officials moved to tighten security and reassure tourists.
Photo via Amarin TV

The governor also ordered district officials, police, marine officials, Immigration Bureau officers, and Tourist Police to work together on stricter inspections.

Officials will monitor food prices, room rates, and passenger boat fares to prevent visitors from being overcharged, especially during the weekend travel period and future tourism peaks.

Amarin TV reported that businesses linked to Koh Samet tourism said the incident had already affected visitor numbers. A souvenir vendor in Phe subdistrict, the main departure point for the island, said tourists and customers had dropped noticeably after news of the break-in spread online.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 5, 2026, 2:49 PM
142 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.