Koh Phangan villas face investigation over noisy rock drilling

Thailand’s Royal Forest Department is investigating two villa construction sites on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, following online complaints about noisy rock drilling and hillside excavation.

Inspectors found six houses under construction at one site and four apparently completed houses at another. Both locations showed signs of rock excavation, but officials have yet to determine whether any laws were broken.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin ordered the investigation, according to a statement yesterday, October 21.

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At the first site, in Koh Phangan subdistrict, inspectors found six single-storey houses being built, with an area excavated for a swimming pool in the middle of the property. They also found evidence of rock drilling.

The property covers 4 rai, 2 ngan and 12 square wah (approximately 7,248 square metres or 1.79 acres) and has a land title deed.

Officials also found a building permit record for the property, although its details and current status still need to be verified with the relevant agencies.

At the second site, also in Koh Phangan subdistrict, inspectors found four two-storey houses that appeared to be completed. There were signs of rock-breaking work, while stones from the site had been used to construct a retaining wall around the houses.

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Suchart said preliminary checks indicated that both properties had documents showing land rights, but officials were still examining the paperwork to determine whether the construction and excavation complied with the law.

The subdistrict head has been asked to contact those involved and arrange for them to present their land documents for inspection.

The investigation is being conducted by Forest Management Office 11 in Surat Thani, alongside forest protection officers from Koh Samui and a team based in Koh Phangan district.

Officials will determine whether the rock excavation and construction work comply with the conditions of any permits issued.

Suchart said further action would be taken under the relevant laws if violations are found, with the department expected to report on the investigation’s progress.

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