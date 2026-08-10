Years of dog poisonings on Koh Phangan beach remain unsolved

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 10, 2026, 6:19 PM
1 minute read
Years of dog poisonings on Koh Phangan beach remain unsolved | Thaiger
A post from Koh Phangan Street Dog Care Facebook group asking for foster parents for a poisoned dog | Photo via Fannie Leonard

Animal welfare groups on Koh Phangan are warning residents after a suspected poisoning incident left multiple dogs dead and others hospitalised on Ban Tai Beach, the latest in a series of similar incidents reported in the same area since at least 2022.

According to posts from local animal welfare pages, poison was found hidden inside pieces of chicken meat left along the beach.

Phangan Hug Satt Animal Clinic said it had received multiple poisoned dogs on the day of the incident, and residents were advised to keep pets on a leash, avoid letting them scavenge, and seek immediate veterinary treatment if they showed signs of poisoning, including bleeding from the mouth or nose, vomiting, lethargy or paralysis.

A reader submission sent to The Thaiger, along with screenshots from local Facebook community groups dating back to 2022, describes a recurring pattern of poisonings on the same stretch of coastline, affecting stray animals as well as pets belonging to residents and tourists.

Community members estimate more than 50 dogs have died this way over the years, though this figure has not been independently verified. Posts sent to The Thaiger show similar warnings issued in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, with residents and animal groups noting that cases tend to increase during the low season.

Residents say they have filed numerous police reports over the years and, in at least one case, hired legal counsel to pursue the matter, but no suspect has been identified or charged.

Deliberately poisoning an animal is an offence under Thailand’s Prevention of Animal Cruelty and Provision of Animal Welfare Act B.E. 2557 (2014), which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Related Articles

Poisoning a pet with an owner can also count as criminal damage under Section 358 of the Criminal Code, which carries a heavier penalty of up to three years.

Residents also referred to a previous case on Koh Samui, which they said had resulted in a court-ordered fine.

Animal welfare organisations Watch Dog Thailand and the Soi Dog Foundation have reportedly offered support to the affected community, according to the reader submission.

Years of dog poisonings on Koh Phangan beach remain unsolved | News by Thaiger
Supplied screenshots from a community Facebook group

Latest Thailand News
Years of dog poisonings on Koh Phangan beach remain unsolved | Thaiger Thailand News

Years of dog poisonings on Koh Phangan beach remain unsolved

2 minutes ago
Foreigners say they were advised into nominee scheme by law firms | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Foreigners say they were advised into nominee scheme by law firms

42 minutes ago
Israeli tourists criticised for door prank at Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Israeli tourists criticised for door prank at Bangkok hotel

2 hours ago
Thai soldier receives treatment after disruptive act on Malaysia-Bangkok flight | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai soldier receives treatment after disruptive act on Malaysia-Bangkok flight

3 hours ago
Nonthaburi shooting leaves provincial official dead, ex-MP held | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi shooting leaves provincial official dead, ex-MP held

4 hours ago
Khon Kaen students involved in alleged bullying provide conflicting accounts | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen students involved in alleged bullying provide conflicting accounts

4 hours ago
Injured Russian woman flees across border to seek help from Chiang Rai police | Thaiger Crime News

Injured Russian woman flees across border to seek help from Chiang Rai police

5 hours ago
Interior Ministry investigates Thai citizenship of Israeli national in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Interior Ministry investigates Thai citizenship of Israeli national in Phuket

7 hours ago
Mystery oil spill blankets Koh Larn&#8217;s coastline | Thaiger Pattaya News

Mystery oil spill blankets Koh Larn’s coastline

7 hours ago
Man accused of killing girlfriend found dead days later | Thaiger Thailand News

Man accused of killing girlfriend found dead days later

7 hours ago
Royal Barge Procession 2026: rehearsal schedule, viewing spots, and what to expect | Thaiger Thai Life

Royal Barge Procession 2026: rehearsal schedule, viewing spots, and what to expect

8 hours ago
Driver in childcare centre crash tests positive for drugs, not medical issue | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Driver in childcare centre crash tests positive for drugs, not medical issue

8 hours ago
Tooth decay tumour leaves Thai man accused of faking photos | Thaiger Thailand News

Tooth decay tumour leaves Thai man accused of faking photos

8 hours ago
Debsirin Nonthaburi School shooting suspect researched firearms for years | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Debsirin Nonthaburi School shooting suspect researched firearms for years

8 hours ago
College student fatally stabs Chinese man found in girlfriend’s room | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

College student fatally stabs Chinese man found in girlfriend’s room

1 day ago
Youth shooting during motorcycle chase injures man in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Youth shooting during motorcycle chase injures man in Udon Thani

1 day ago
Ayutthaya police seize 320kg of crystal meth worth 38 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya police seize 320kg of crystal meth worth 38 million baht

1 day ago
Thief steals millions from foreigner’s Prachuap Khiri Khan home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief steals millions from foreigner’s Prachuap Khiri Khan home

1 day ago
Homeless Norwegian set to return home after 1,179-day overstay | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Homeless Norwegian set to return home after 1,179-day overstay

1 day ago
Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, injuring 16 (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, injuring 16 (video)

1 day ago
Government explains why school shooting phone alert was silent | Thaiger Thailand News

Government explains why school shooting phone alert was silent

1 day ago
Thailand ranks second in Southeast Asia for gun crime | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ranks second in Southeast Asia for gun crime

1 day ago
South African ex-teacher allegedly posts gun threats against Songkhla school | Thaiger South Thailand News

South African ex-teacher allegedly posts gun threats against Songkhla school

1 day ago
Labour Ministry orders swift aid for school shooting victims | Thaiger Bangkok News

Labour Ministry orders swift aid for school shooting victims

1 day ago
Phuket woman arrested over unapproved weight loss pen sales | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket woman arrested over unapproved weight loss pen sales

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 10, 2026, 6:19 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.