Israeli woman to be deported after disturbances on Koh Pha Ngan

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 28, 2026, 12:05 PM
1 minute read
Israeli woman to be deported after disturbances on Koh Pha Ngan
Photo via Daily Mirror/ Amarin TV

A 33 year old Israeli woman faces deportation from Thailand after having her visa revoked over repeated disturbances on Koh Pha Ngan, including allegedly claiming a hotel was hers and ordering guests to leave.

According to Immigration Division 6, the woman entered Thailand on a tourist visa on September 26 before becoming the subject of several complaints from businesses and tourists on the island.

On October 18, she allegedly caused a disturbance at Phaeng Waterfall in Than Sadet National Park, shouting, swearing, threatening park staff and ordering other visitors to leave.

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An Israeli woman on Koh Pha Ngan is set to be deported after repeated disturbances involving a hotel and national park.
Photo via Amarin TV

Three days later, on October 21, she allegedly caused a disturbance at a hotel, verbally abusing staff and ordering guests to leave while claiming the property belonged to her.

There were also complaints that she had failed to pay hotel charges. Several people affected by her behaviour had filed complaints with police.

The incidents prompted a review by Koh Pha Ngan’s committee responsible for examining the conduct of foreign nationals staying in the district.

An Israeli woman on Koh Pha Ngan is set to be deported after repeated disturbances involving a hotel and national park.
Photo via Daily Mirror

The committee recommended revoking her visa, citing the serious impact of her behaviour on public order and Koh Pha Ngan’s tourism reputation. Immigration Division 6 subsequently approved the revocation of her permission to remain in Thailand.

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Surat Thani immigration officers detained the woman ahead of her deportation to Israel. They are also seeking to place her on an immigration blacklist to prevent her from returning.

An Israeli woman on Koh Pha Ngan is set to be deported after repeated disturbances involving a hotel and national park.
Photo via Daily Mirror

In March, the same committee also recommended revoking the visas of three Israeli visitors, including an American of Israeli descent, over concerns about their conduct and public order.

The Immigration Bureau said it was continuing checks on foreign nationals in tourist areas including Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao. Members of the public can report suspected immigration offences through its 1178 hotline.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 28, 2026, 12:05 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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