‘No Thai events left’ if foreigners keep complaining, says Koh Phangan local

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 8, 2026, 11:17 AM
143 1 minute read
‘No Thai events left’ if foreigners keep complaining, says Koh Phangan local | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Apinya Diawvanich via Amarin

A social media post claiming that foreigners living in Koh Pha Ngan have repeatedly called police to shut down traditional Thai ceremonies has drawn widespread discussion online, though no official confirmation of any specific incident has been provided.

The post was published on Facebook by Apinya Diawvanich, who describes herself as the owner of a sound equipment rental business in Koh Pha Ngan, Surat Thani.

Apinya wrote that Thai-organised events, including a Buddhist ordination ceremony, had been disrupted by foreign residents who contacted police to have them stopped.

In the post, Apinya wrote:

“Thais hold events and foreigners come to shut down almost every one of them, calling the police. If this keeps up, there will be no more open-air Thai-style events left, only foreigner parties. It wasn’t even 10pm and it hadn’t reached midnight. #OrdainmentCeremony”

Apinya also directed a message at foreigners residing in Thailand, saying those who choose to live in a local community should first study and understand the way of life and customs of that area.

She argued that foreigners should not attempt to prohibit or put a stop to activities that locals have practised for generations.

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'No Thai events left' if foreigners keep complaining, says Koh Phangan local | News by Thaiger
A daytime Buddhist ordination ceremony (unrelated to the incident) | Photo via Shinpanu Thamvisead

The post circulated widely and attracted a range of responses. Many commenters sided with Apinya, arguing that Buddhist ordination ceremonies and merit-making events are held only a few times a year and typically conclude before midnight.

These commenters argued that foreigners living in Koh Pha Ngan, and throughout Thailand, should show flexibility and adapt to local cultural practices rather than imposing their own standards.

Others, however, took a different view, arguing that the right to a peaceful environment applies equally to Thai nationals and foreign residents. Several commenters noted that using amplified sound at a level that disturbs neighbouring properties is something any resident is legally entitled to complain about, regardless of nationality.

The Koh Pha Ngan foreigner noise complaint dispute has not been confirmed by police or local officials. The Thaiger has not been able to independently verify the specific incidents described in the post. No comment has been obtained from any foreign resident or community representative in response to the claims.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 8, 2026, 11:17 AM
143 1 minute read

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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.