Koh Larn’s Goose House boosts island tourism

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Nestled on Haad Tien Beach on Koh Larn, the Goose House is attracting visitors with the unique experience it offers.

Aligned with the ebb and flow of beach life, the Goose House orchestrates three daily releases of its feathered dwellers at 8am, 2pm, and 5pm. Each session promises a unique ambience, whether it’s the tranquil serenity of the early morning, the leisurely sunbathing in the afternoon, or the captivating hues of the sunset.

For those craving an unforgettable encounter with local wildlife, the Goose House presents an unparalleled opportunity to engage with these delightful creatures. As the geese roam freely along Haad Tien’s shores, visitors can feed, photograph, and observe them up close, forging enduring memories of their island escapade, reported Pattaya Mail.

Swiftly ascending to stardom in Koh Larn’s tourism scene, the Goose House steals the spotlight on social media platforms, as visitors eagerly share their enchanting experiences with the island’s feathered inhabitants. With its steadfast commitment to delivering a memorable and authentic adventure, the Goose House amplifies the allure of Haad Tien, cementing Koh Larn’s reputation as the ultimate destination for travellers seeking both relaxation and excitement.

In related news, Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri province is introducing its newest sensation: capybara pants, scheduled to be available in stores next month. Announced via the zoo’s buzzing Kha Moo and the gang Facebook page, the revelation of these quirky trousers has sparked a viral storm, amassing over 1,500 shares in merely five hours.

The capybara pants were conceived in homage to the wildly popular Thai elephant pants, aiming to bolster visitor attraction across zoos under the organisation’s purview.

In other news, Kritsada Lapimon, Deputy Director of the Pinkanakorn Office and Director of the Central Administration Office performing duties on behalf of the Director of the Pinkanakorn Development Office, chaired a press conference to clarify the number of deaths of animals at the Chiang Mai Night Safari on January 15.