Koh Lanta beaches closed over Portuguese man o’ war

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 11, 2026, 10:34 AM
248 1 minute read
Koh Lanta beaches closed over Portuguese man o’ war | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Mu Ko Lanta National Park

A Mu Ko Lanta National Park in Krabi will temporarily close three popular tourist spots after officials found large numbers of highly venomous Portuguese man o’ war washed up along beaches.

Mu Ko Lanta National Park chief Pramote Kaewnam said yesterday, June 10, that the affected areas are the national park office area at Laem Tanod, Koh Tung Gulima, also known as Koh Ha, and Koh Ngai.

The temporary closure will take effect today, June 11, and remain in place until the situation returns to normal.

Park officials reported finding Portuguese man o’ war, scientifically known as Physalia physalis, scattered around beaches in the three areas, which are among Krabi’s popular tourist destinations.

Mu Ko Lanta National Park closed three tourist spots after Portuguese man o’ war were found on beaches in large numbers.
Photo via Mu Ko Lanta National Park

The park warned that the venomous jellyfish pose a serious danger to visitors who swim in the sea or walk along the beach. Its tentacles can still release venom even after the creature has died or been washed ashore by waves.

Tourists have been told not to touch the jellyfish under any circumstances and not to pick them up to take photos or play with them.

Anyone who touches the creature may suffer burning pain, skin rashes, breathing difficulties, or loss of consciousness, according to the park.

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Mu Ko Lanta National Park closed three tourist spots after Portuguese man o’ war were found on beaches in large numbers.
Photo via Mu Ko Lanta National Park

The park advised visitors to wear shoes on beaches, avoid swimming in warning areas, and stay away from the rocky beach, where many Portuguese man o’ war have been found. People heading to the lighthouse area were also urged to take extra care. Visitors who spot the creature are urged to alert park officials immediately.

Pramote said the closure was ordered to protect tourists and the public in the area from potential harm.

Mu Ko Lanta National Park urged tourists and locals to closely follow official announcements. Officials added that the three tourist spots will reopen only when the situation is considered safe.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 11, 2026, 10:34 AM
248 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.