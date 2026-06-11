Koh Lanta beaches closed over Portuguese man o’ war

A Mu Ko Lanta National Park in Krabi will temporarily close three popular tourist spots after officials found large numbers of highly venomous Portuguese man o’ war washed up along beaches.

Mu Ko Lanta National Park chief Pramote Kaewnam said yesterday, June 10, that the affected areas are the national park office area at Laem Tanod, Koh Tung Gulima, also known as Koh Ha, and Koh Ngai.

The temporary closure will take effect today, June 11, and remain in place until the situation returns to normal.

Park officials reported finding Portuguese man o’ war, scientifically known as Physalia physalis, scattered around beaches in the three areas, which are among Krabi’s popular tourist destinations.

The park warned that the venomous jellyfish pose a serious danger to visitors who swim in the sea or walk along the beach. Its tentacles can still release venom even after the creature has died or been washed ashore by waves.

Tourists have been told not to touch the jellyfish under any circumstances and not to pick them up to take photos or play with them.

Anyone who touches the creature may suffer burning pain, skin rashes, breathing difficulties, or loss of consciousness, according to the park.

The park advised visitors to wear shoes on beaches, avoid swimming in warning areas, and stay away from the rocky beach, where many Portuguese man o’ war have been found. People heading to the lighthouse area were also urged to take extra care. Visitors who spot the creature are urged to alert park officials immediately.

Pramote said the closure was ordered to protect tourists and the public in the area from potential harm.

Mu Ko Lanta National Park urged tourists and locals to closely follow official announcements. Officials added that the three tourist spots will reopen only when the situation is considered safe.