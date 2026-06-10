Angelina Jolie’s son scores double success, graduation, Muay Thai fight win

Knox Jolie-Pitt marked two major milestones, celebrating his high school graduation before stepping into the ring and winning an exhibition Muay Thai fight in Los Angeles.

The 17 year old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt graduated on June 5, with Jolie attending the ceremony to support her son. Videos shared online showed the Oscar-winning actress taking photos and recording as Knox delivered a speech to classmates and their families.

During the speech, Knox revealed that his attention was already turning to another challenge awaiting him later that night. He told the audience…

“Tonight, I’m gonna be fighting at Total Sonic Knockout 5 at 12.45am, so catch me. I’m gonna knock ’em the f*ck out!”

Hours later, Knox swapped his graduation attire for fight gear and competed at Total Sonic Knockout 5, an event described by organisers as a hybrid combat and rave experience.

Held at a nightlife venue in Downtown Los Angeles, the event features a martial arts contest as well as live music and entertainment.

Footage shared by TMZ showed Knox, sporting bright orange black shorts, exchanging punches and kicks with his opponent before clinching a victory in the exhibition bout. Jolie was also present at the event and watched from ringside as her son competed.

The teenager’s appearance in the ring attracted attention online, with some media outlets noting similarities between Knox and his father during Brad Pitt’s iconic role in the 1999 film Fight Club.

In July last year, Knox won a gold medal at an International Kickboxing Federation (IKF) Point Muay Thai Technical competition. Jolie and his twin sister, Vivienne, were among those cheering him on at the event.

Muay Thai has grown significantly in popularity across the United States in recent years, with Los Angeles emerging as one of the country’s leading hubs for the sport.

Many fighters who began as amateurs on the West Coast have gone on to compete for major global promotions, including household names like ONE Championship.