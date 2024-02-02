Leicester City chairman scores big wedding day goal

Photo courtesy of VN Express

Thai billionaire and Leicester City Football Club chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha tied the knot with his long-time partner, Nuntisa Tanyongvetch.

The Voyage of Love themed ceremony, held on January 28, transformed into a fairytale wonderland adorned with opulent fresh flowers, leaving no expense spared.

Aiyawatt, flaunting a fortune of US$3.5 billion (approximately 123 billion baht) as per Forbes 2023 rankings, secured his spot as the eighth wealthiest individual in Thailand. His bride, Nuntisa, heiress to a premier school uniform company in Thailand, has not only ventured into fashion but also co-founded a medical centre with her sister.

The grand event marked the public debut of Prince Mateen and Yang Mulia Anish Rosnah following their royal matrimony earlier in January. Royalty abounded as Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand and Princess Azemah Bolkiah of Brunei graced the celebration.

Business magnate Nualphan Lamsam, alias Madam Pang, the head of Mueang Thai Insurance, was also among the distinguished guests. Janetira Attaskulchai Deen, from the famed Betagen yogurt brand lineage, and sister-in-law to Yang Mulia Anish Rosnah, added to the star-studded guest list, reported VN Express.

The 38 year old billionaire’s romantic gesture made headlines in October 2023 when he temporarily closed the King Power Stadium, the home ground of Leicester City Football Club, for his proposal to Nuntisa. The couple then embarked on a picturesque pre-wedding journey across Italy, capturing moments in enchanting locations such as Lake Como and Venice.

