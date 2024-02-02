Leicester City chairman scores big wedding day goal

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 10:21, 02 February 2024| Updated: 10:21, 02 February 2024
56 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of VN Express

Thai billionaire and Leicester City Football Club chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha tied the knot with his long-time partner, Nuntisa Tanyongvetch.

The Voyage of Love themed ceremony, held on January 28, transformed into a fairytale wonderland adorned with opulent fresh flowers, leaving no expense spared.

Aiyawatt, flaunting a fortune of US$3.5 billion (approximately 123 billion baht) as per Forbes 2023 rankings, secured his spot as the eighth wealthiest individual in Thailand. His bride, Nuntisa, heiress to a premier school uniform company in Thailand, has not only ventured into fashion but also co-founded a medical centre with her sister.

The grand event marked the public debut of Prince Mateen and Yang Mulia Anish Rosnah following their royal matrimony earlier in January. Royalty abounded as Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand and Princess Azemah Bolkiah of Brunei graced the celebration.

Related news

Business magnate Nualphan Lamsam, alias Madam Pang, the head of Mueang Thai Insurance, was also among the distinguished guests. Janetira Attaskulchai Deen, from the famed Betagen yogurt brand lineage, and sister-in-law to Yang Mulia Anish Rosnah, added to the star-studded guest list, reported VN Express.

The 38 year old billionaire’s romantic gesture made headlines in October 2023 when he temporarily closed the King Power Stadium, the home ground of Leicester City Football Club, for his proposal to Nuntisa. The couple then embarked on a picturesque pre-wedding journey across Italy, capturing moments in enchanting locations such as Lake Como and Venice.

In related news, in a poignant ceremony that has resonated across social media, a groom proceeded with his wedding despite the absence of his bride, who had tragically passed away from lymphoma shortly before the event.

The groom, identified as Daniel, had originally married his partner, Nofar, in Japan during the Covid-19 pandemic, with plans to hold a traditional ceremony in her native Malaysia at a later date. Originally scheduled for December 30 last year, the Malaysian celebration had to be postponed due to Nofar’s illness, which took her life on January 7.

Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

From brooms to boom: Street sweeper sweeps up 12-million-baht lottery jackpot

Published: 10:04, 02 February 2024

Drunk officer leaves 12 year old boy in critical condition after hit-and-run (video)

Published: 09:54, 02 February 2024

Thailand’s NSM Foundation uncovers five unique insect and one plant species

Published: 09:36, 02 February 2024

Move Forward Party faces potential dissolution over royal insult laws

Published: 07:30, 02 February 2024