Killer on the loose: Thai court’s bail break leads to murderer attack on witness (video)

A murderer granted temporary bail by the Thai courts used it as an opportunity to threaten and attack a witness in the case.

A non-profit organisation, Saimai Survive, shared security camera footage of a 41 year old Thai man named Sarun Sinsuphan being strangled by 44 year old Wuttiphat. In the video, another man wearing a LINE Man jacket came to Sarun’s aid and managed to save his life.

Saimai Survive founder, Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, revealed to the public that the organisation had received the footage from the Sarun’s employer, 36 year old Thitichaya Ochaphan. The attack took place in Thitichaya’s garage in the central province of Nonthaburi at around 6pm on Sunday, October 15.

Thitichaya later gave an interview to the media about the incident, saying the attacker, Wuttiphat, killed her husband, 26 year old Jiraphan Ubamrung. Wuttiphat shot and killed Jiraphan in the garage in February last year, 2022.

According to Thitichaya, Sarun witnessed the shooting and provided a witness testimony to the police, which led to the arrest of Wuttiphat. Unfortunately, Wuttiphat was released on bail and returned to attack Sarun.

Thitichaya revealed that the murder case had not progressed for a long time and that the authorities had even allowed the killer to go and hurt another person.

Sarun, recounted the incident that day, saying he saw Wuttiphat get out of the car and confront him. The alleged killer shouted…

“Do you recognise me?”

He remembered the killer but did not have time to protect himself. Wuttiphat lunged and kicked him until he fell to the ground before he pounced and strangled him, as seen in the video.

Sarun stated that he felt unsafe and wanted the police to keep Wuttiphat in custody while the case was being considered by the court.

Sarun and Thitichaya filed a complaint with officers at Bang Bua Thong Police Station after the incident. Meanwhile, Wuttiphat turned himself in to the police yesterday but refused to give an interview to the media.

The Superintendent of Bang Bua Thong Police Station, Phru Jamroonsarn, reported that the threat to the witness could lead to the withdrawal of the temporary bail but that it depended on the court. Phru said police could only provide protection for the victims and submit relevant documents for the court’s decision.

Phru added that Wuttiphat could also be granted temporary bail for his latest attack on Sarun. This raised concerns among Thai netizens about the legal loophole, which only benefits the suspects and not the victims.

