Kanchai admits to DMing Beer The Voice: He insists conversations were professional

Channel 3 News reporter Kanchai Kamnerdploy admitted to previously direct messaging Thai singer Beer, from the TV talent show The Voice, but insists their conversations were strictly professional.

This comes after Beer sparked widespread interest by revealing on a livestream that she had been contacted by several famous personalities, some already in relationships or married.

During her live stream, Beer claimed that well-known individuals, some with partners, and high-profile hosts with families, had sent her direct messages and liked her posts.

This statement left many viewers intrigued and questioning the truth and identity of these personalities. Later, Beer posted a mysterious direct message on her Facebook page, Bizcuitbeer, reading “You’re very cute,” accompanied by a caption advising people to stop paying attention to her and instead focus on their partners.

Kanchai later addressed the situation through a post on his social media.

“Oh, what’s going on? Why are people thinking of me?”

As more people inquired about the situation following Beer’s comments about the renowned host, Kanchai clarified his position during the Outside the Screen talk show.

He confirmed that he had indeed directly messaged Beer but their discussions were work-related, and he swore they never talked about women.

Regarding the message Beer exposed as being cute, he was unsure and asked to check it first. However, he would address this in the heat of the moment.

Lifestyle Asia revealed that Kanchai began his career as an actor on Channel 3 before transitioning to journalism. The platform says he possesses a unique style of storytelling and news delivery, unlike any other reporter in the industry.

He’s not afraid to tackle serious and sensitive topics and presents them in engaging ways. Kanchai, Lifestyle Asia added, is a gifted host who stays on top of current events and represents people’s quest for the truth in our society.

