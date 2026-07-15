Khon Kaen University investigates bullying claims after student’s TikTok posts

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 15, 2026, 5:22 PM
2 minutes read
Khon Kaen University investigates bullying claims after student’s TikTok posts | Thaiger
Photo via Ming's TikTok account

A female engineering student at Khon Kaen University accused classmates and senior students of years of bullying, claiming the alleged harassment caused her to develop depression and delayed her graduation.

The student, identified only as Ming, shared her account on TikTok, where the posts attracted widespread attention and prompted Khon Kaen University to open an investigation. According to Ming, the alleged bullying began since her first year at the university.

She claimed she was subjected to gossip, sarcastic posts on social media, exclusion from university activities and removal from group chats used for academic communication. She also alleged that some classmates mocked her father and made insulting comments about her family.

Ming said she retained evidence to support her allegations, including screenshots of conversations, photographs and voice recordings.

Khon Kaen University student accuses classmate of bullying
Photo via Faculty of Engineering of Khon Kaen University

She said the alleged harassment had a significant impact on her mental health, leading to depression that affected her academic performance and prevented her from graduating on schedule.

Following the public attention surrounding the case, Khon Kaen University issued a statement acknowledging the matter and confirming that it had contacted Ming. The university said it would investigate the allegations and ensure fair treatment for all parties involved.

The university added that any students found to have violated university regulations would face disciplinary action in accordance with its rules.

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While the investigation continues, several of Ming’s classmates shared their version of events. They claimed the dispute stemmed from a graduation fund to which students had agreed to contribute 100 baht each month to pay for graduation celebrations.

Khon Kaen University Thailand
Photo by Khon Kaen University

According to the classmates, Ming later informed the group that she wished to stop contributing because she expected to graduate later than her peers, would not attend the celebration and was experiencing financial difficulties.

The classmates said they believed the decision was unfair to other contributors. They admitted using harsh and sarcastic language when communicating with Ming, posting complaints about her on social media and removing her from group chats.

They also said they questioned Ming’s claim of financial hardship after seeing her purchase a new mobile phone, a tablet, concert tickets and take a beach trip. They further noted that she had received a university scholarship.

However, the classmates denied interfering with Ming’s access to academic information. They said the conflict lasted only a short time before both sides distanced themselves from one another.

Khon Kaen university bullying investigation
Photo via Faculty of Engineering of Khon Kaen University

Ming later posted another update on social media stating that several classmates had apologised to her through private messages. She said the apologies were what she had wanted but believed they came too late and maintained that she would proceed with legal action against those involved.

The case has generated mixed reactions online. Many social media users supported Ming, arguing that students should be free to opt out of contributing to a graduation fund if they do not intend to participate in related activities.

Others questioned her financial circumstances. Unverified rumours regarding her finances have also circulated online, but these have not been confirmed.

Khon Kaen University has not released any further information since announcing its investigation, which remains ongoing.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 15, 2026, 5:22 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.