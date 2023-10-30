Struggling student’s 5,000 baht hustle in Khon Kaen sparks online empathy wave (video)

Photo: KhaoSod.

The online world is abuzz with the story of an 18 year old high school student from Khon Kaen province who has shared his struggle to make ends meet on a monthly income of 5,000 baht. His father’s salary has to stretch to cover the needs of four people, resulting in him resorting to unusual measures to survive.

The student, who is in his final year of high school, revealed in the struggle video that his father earns a salary of 5,000 baht, which barely suffices for their four-member family.

His mother, unable to work due to breast cancer, can only provide him with 100 baht for school snacks. To economise, he resorts to splitting a fried egg between breakfast and lunch.

Despite the tight financial situation, the student still uses skincare products and an iPad, which he brings to school. This has raised eyebrows among some netizens, who question how he can afford such items on such a meagre income.

In his defence, others have pointed out that he has mentioned having a part-time job. They argue that it’s unfair to question his iPad ownership without questioning the meagre salary of 5,000 baht.

Regular followers of his channel have praised his diligence and academic prowess, expressing their hope that he will secure a good job. They have also called on relevant agencies, such as the Department of Labour, to investigate why his father’s salary is so low, reported KhaoSod.















