Police auditor slaps DJ for delaying requested birthday song

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 16, 2026, 5:57 PM
50 2 minutes read
Police auditor slaps DJ for delaying requested birthday song | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Pattara Kajohnnapapong

A Thai DJ filed an assault complaint against a police auditor who hit him on the head at a nightclub in Khon Kaen following a dispute over a birthday song request.

Pattara Kajohnnapapong, known professionally as DJ Mud Nasa, reported the incident to Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station and later shared details on social media. The assault occurred at the nightclub about 1.30am on June 13.

According to Pattara, he had been working in the DJ booth for only five to 10 minutes when the accused entered the area and confronted him over a requested Happy Birthday song. In his Facebook post, Pattara said the man told him…

“I told you to turn on the Happy Birthday song. Understand? Don’t you know who I am?”

The DJ alleged that the accused struck him twice on the head during the exchange. He further claimed that the man removed his cap and hit him again before leaving the booth. The entire incident was captured by a security camera positioned behind the DJ booth.

Thai DJ attacked over birthday song
Photo via Facebook/ Pattara Kajohnnapapong

Pattara said he had arrived at the venue to work and support his family and did not expect to face intimidation while carrying out his duties.

The post attracted widespread attention online after being shared by friends, fellow DJs, musicians, and singers who had previously worked with him.

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Speaking to local media, Pattara said he later visited Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station to formally report the incident. While there, he noticed a portrait displayed at the station entrance identifying the accused as a member of the Khon Kaen Provincial Police Audit and Monitoring Committee.

The committee includes civilian representatives who assist in monitoring, advising, and supporting police operations in their respective areas.

Police auditor attacks DJ in Khon Kaen
Photo via Channel 8

Pattara also told reporters that the accused had requested a Happy Birthday song for a woman celebrating her birthday at the venue. He said his team had already made an announcement encouraging patrons to join the celebration and was preparing to play the requested song when the confrontation occurred.

Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station Superintendent Yotsawat Kaewsuebthanyanit told KhaoSod that investigators are examining the case.

According to the superintendent, police plan to issue a summons for the accused to attend questioning as part of the investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings.

Police have not yet announced whether the accused will remain on the provincial oversight committee while the investigation is underway.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 16, 2026, 5:57 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.