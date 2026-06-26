Khon Kaen man beats friend to death, mistaking him for Thai ghost

A man in Khon Kaen has been arrested after allegedly beating his friend to death with a hammer, accusing him of being a Phi Pop, a cannibalistic ghost in Thai folklore, following a day of drinking together. The victim died at the hospital after being struck approximately 20 times.

Nam Phong police were called to a field hut in Kut Nam Sai subdistrict, Nam Phong district, Khon Kaen, at around 5pm on June 24. The accused, 59 year old Wichan, was found at the scene and taken into custody at around 7pm without attempting to flee.

According to Nam Phong Police Station Superintendent Police Colonel Chumphon Buachum, Wichan and his 57 year old friend Banjong had been drinking white liquor together in Wichan’s field hut since the morning.

The two men argued later in the day, during which Wichan reportedly accused Banjong of being a Phi Pop before retrieving a hammer from inside the hut and attacking him. Banjong was struck on the head and body around 20 times, causing severe injuries. He was taken to Nam Phong Hospital, where he later died.

Police seized the hammer and other relevant items as evidence. Wichan was handed to investigators at Nam Phong Police Station and charged with assault causing death. The case is proceeding through the legal process.

In a separate incident in Khon Kaen in January 2026, a former police officer fatally stabbed a soldier at his home in Ubonrat district after the victim returned from border duty.

The attacker reportedly entered the house uninvited and stabbed the soldier multiple times before both men were taken to the hospital. The soldier later died from his injuries.