Thailand’s dinosaur kingdom moves closer to UNESCO designation

Khon Kaen Geopark has moved closer to becoming Thailand’s third UNESCO Global Geopark after its application received approval from a UNESCO council, with final recognition expected to be considered in April 2027.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin announced the development yesterday, November 3, following the 11th UNESCO Global Geoparks Council meeting.

The application will now proceed to the UNESCO Executive Board for formal approval in April next year. If successful, Khon Kaen will join Satun and Khorat as Thailand’s third UNESCO Global Geopark.

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Located in Wiang Kao and Phu Wiang districts of Khon Kaen province, the geopark is known as Thailand’s dinosaur kingdom due to its significant prehistoric discoveries.

Five dinosaur species previously unknown to science have been discovered in the area, including both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs of varying sizes.

The discoveries include Phuwiangosaurus sirindhornae, Siammosaurus suteethorni, Siamotyrannus isanensis, Kinnareemimus khonkaenensis and Phuwiangvenator yaemniyomi.

The geopark’s progress towards UNESCO recognition follows years of cooperation between the Khon Kaen Provincial Administrative Organisation and the Department of Mineral Resources.

The provincial organisation has led the geopark’s management and provided ongoing support, while the department has contributed scientific expertise, geological conservation work and assistance in meeting international standards.

During the council meeting, UNESCO representatives praised the geopark’s independent management structure and the support it receives from the provincial organisation.

Chitlada Chanyaem, Thailand’s deputy permanent delegate to UNESCO, represented the country at the meeting and thanked the council following its decision.

The geopark must now await the UNESCO Executive Board’s decision in April 2027 before it can officially receive the international designation.

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