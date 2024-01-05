Khon Kaen: Closure of two pubs ordered by governor

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

A pub in the Mueang district of Khon Kaen has been ordered to close for five years by Governor Kraison Thongchalart. The closure is to take effect from next Monday, January 8.

The command came after the pub, named Suksant Khon Kaen, granted entry to a female minor. Somrak Kamsing, a former Olympian was allegedly found guilty of engaging in a sexual relationship with the teenage girl that he met at the said pub on December 10.

The girl’s parent reported the incident to police following which an investigation ensued. Somrak was apprehended and charged with an indecent act with a minor. The Olympic gold medallist is out on bail.

The pub owners admitted legal responsibility for allowing the teenager to enter the premises, however, they blamed the bouncers who were assigned to screen revellers and did not follow proper protocol, reported Thai PBS World.

The right to appeal the closure order must be made within 90 days at the Provincial Administrative Court.

A second pub in the northeast province, Gravity 365, also faced a similar fate for selling alcohol to minors and not adhering to the stipulated operation hours.

In related news, a storm of complaints has erupted following the controversial 4am curfew for pubs, bars, and entertainment hubs kicked in across Bangkok, Phuket, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui in Surat Thani province. Some 5,785 grievances have been filed since December 15.

In other news, the National Alcohol Beverage Policy Committee recently decreed that pubs and restaurants, which extended their operating hours until 4am starting from December 15, must establish sobering-up areas and take measures to prevent intoxicated customers from driving. This announcement was made by Santi Promphat, the Deputy Minister of Public Health. The committee’s meeting, led by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, resulted in the decision to extend the operating hours of entertainment venues in several locations including Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Bangkok, and Surat Thani (specifically in Koh Samui).