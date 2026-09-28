Khao Yai park closure extended after bridge collapse

The Khao Yai closure has been extended indefinitely after floodwater destroyed a bridge leading to the Haew Narok Waterfall viewpoint following days of heavy rain, park officials announced yesterday, September 27.

Khao Yai National Park had already suspended tourism and overnight stays because of dangerous weather conditions, with the temporary closure due to end on September 27. Officials said the shutdown would now remain in place until further notice.

Park Chief Chaiya Huayhongthong said officials received a report at around 10.30am from ranger unit 20 at Haew Narok Waterfall confirming severe damage to the crossing.

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Continuous rainfall since September 25 caused accumulated run-off from higher areas of the park to surge towards Haew Narok. The force of the water destroyed the bridge leading to the waterfall viewpoint, leaving it unusable.

No tourists were injured or stranded, and park staff secured the affected area after the damage was discovered.

Officials described the Haew Narok area as particularly vulnerable to hazardous conditions during the rainy season. Rangers have established observation points and are continuing to monitor water levels and weather conditions around the clock.

Engineers and specialists will inspect the damaged bridge once water levels fall and conditions are safe enough to enter the area. The assessment will examine the extent of the damage and the remaining structural stability before repair plans are prepared.

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The closure will also allow staff to continue monitoring flash flood, landslide and rockfall risks following the prolonged rainfall.

The park had initially been closed after flooding left some routes impassable and raised concerns over landslides, falling rocks and trees. The Chao Por Khao Yai Shrine and Noen Hom checkpoints were among the entrances affected by the temporary shutdown.

Visitors have been urged not to travel into the park while the closure remains in effect and to follow announcements from Khao Yai National Park for changes to access arrangements.

Staff are stationed at entry and exit points to provide information, warn travellers about conditions and advise on alternative routes where necessary.

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