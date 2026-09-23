Khao Kheow zoo welcomes white rhino calf on World Rhino Day

Khao Kheow Open Zoo has welcomed a new male white rhino calf, announcing the arrival on September 22 as the zoo marked World Rhino Day 2026.

The calf was born to Grietjie and Sudi following a pregnancy of more than 16 months. Zoo staff said the newborn is healthy and has already been able to stand and nurse from his mother.

Keepers and veterinarians are closely monitoring the calf at the zoo’s African animal exhibit in Chon Buri.

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The newborn is also the younger brother of Power, another white rhino at Khao Kheow Open Zoo who is known in Thai as Rot Tang.

Visitors will eventually have a say in what the latest addition to the rhino family will be called. The zoo said it plans to open a public vote for the calf’s name through its Facebook page.

The announcement coincided with World Rhino Day activities held at Khao Kheow Open Zoo on September 22.

The activities were intended to build awareness among members of the public and young people about rhinos, wildlife conservation and the importance of protecting natural resources and the environment.

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Visitors could take part in special programmes, exhibitions and educational activities focused on rhinos and conservation.

The programme also included learning activities for families and children, as well as activities encouraging visitors to become more involved in wildlife conservation.

The zoo said the World Rhino Day event gave tourists and other visitors an opportunity to learn more about rhinos while taking part in efforts to raise awareness of wildlife protection.

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