Kanchanaburi road collapses on Saeng Chuto Road

Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Drivers are being told to avoid part of Saeng Chuto Road in Kanchanaburi after the inbound lane collapsed in front of a popular restaurant.

The Kanchanaburi television station of the Public Relations Department said in a Facebook post on Friday, October 16, that the road sank near Om Teen Gai restaurant and the Banterng Kanchanaburi entertainment venue. The stretch affected runs towards the city centre.

The post, published at 12pm, asked motorists using the area to take extra care and to avoid the route where possible.

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The report did not say what caused the collapse, whether anyone was hurt, or when repairs would begin.

Drivers heading into Kanchanaburi city are advised to check for alternative routes and to slow down when approaching the damaged section.

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