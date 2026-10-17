Kanchanaburi road collapses on Saeng Chuto Road

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 17, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Kanchanaburi road collapses on Saeng Chuto Road
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Drivers are being told to avoid part of Saeng Chuto Road in Kanchanaburi after the inbound lane collapsed in front of a popular restaurant.

The Kanchanaburi television station of the Public Relations Department said in a Facebook post on Friday, October 16, that the road sank near Om Teen Gai restaurant and the Banterng Kanchanaburi entertainment venue. The stretch affected runs towards the city centre.

The post, published at 12pm, asked motorists using the area to take extra care and to avoid the route where possible.

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The report did not say what caused the collapse, whether anyone was hurt, or when repairs would begin.

Drivers heading into Kanchanaburi city are advised to check for alternative routes and to slow down when approaching the damaged section.

Kanchanaburi road collapses on Saeng Chuto Road
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV
Kanchanaburi road collapses on Saeng Chuto Road
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV
Kanchanaburi road collapses on Saeng Chuto Road
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV
Kanchanaburi road collapses on Saeng Chuto Road | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 17, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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