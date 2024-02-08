Kanchanaburi court decides fate of disputed 30 million baht lottery

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In a high-stakes legal battle, the much-anticipated verdict in the 30 million baht lottery case was delivered yesterday at the Kanchanaburi Provincial Court.

The plaintiff, retired police officer Charoon Wimol, commonly known as Uncle Charoon, filed a lawsuit against teacher Preecha Kraikruan, and his lawyer, Waryuth Boonwongsai. The dispute centred on a winning lottery ticket from the November 1, 2017 draw, with the contested number 533726, which Preecha claimed to own.

The lawsuit garnered widespread attention after several years of legal wrangling. The Supreme Court ultimately ruled that Preecha was not the rightful owner of the lottery ticket. With the case reaching its climax, Uncle Charoon expressed his well-being and declined to leave any message for Preecha, instead suggesting that the court’s decision be awaited. Despite previous attempts at reconciliation by Preecha, Charoon affirmed his unwillingness to forgive and wished good fortune to lottery purchasers, hoping they would never encounter a similar ordeal.

On the day of the verdict, Preecha, accompanied by his wife, Ratana, arrived at the court, facing the plaintiff’s party. However, the two parties did not engage in conversation, and a notable figure known as Jae Baab Bin left the vicinity before proceedings began, reported KhaoSod.

Preecha stated that he and his lawyer had gathered the best possible evidence for the case. He acknowledged that if the judgment was not in his favour, he would exercise his right to appeal according to the law.

He reflected on the numerous attempts at mediation with Uncle Charoon, highlighting that mutual understanding would have been ideal. Preecha emphasised that from the onset of the dispute, he harboured no concerns, maintaining that the truth remains constant regardless of the situation.

The tension peaked as both sides awaited the court’s decision on the case that had captured the public’s interest, with Preecha previously seeking to clear the air with Uncle Charoon.