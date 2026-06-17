Military officer fatally shoots superior at Kalasin provincial hall

A military officer fatally shot his superior at Kalasin Provincial Hall this morning, June 17, reportedly following a transfer order.

The Kalasin Provincial Hall shooting occurred at about 9.20am inside the Military Recruitment Office on the fourth floor of the government complex. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots, prompting officials and members of the public to evacuate the area.

Officers from Mueang Kalasin Police Station and rescue workers responded to the scene and found the body of 59 year old Colonel Kornwikarn, a military registrar, inside the office.

Police identified the accused as 59 year old Sub Lieutenant Chinnakorn, who remained at the scene and surrendered to authorities.

According to Channel 7, investigators are examining whether dissatisfaction over a recent job transfer may have contributed to the incident. Reports indicate that Chinnakorn was reassigned to a military recruitment office in Kamalasai district of Kalasin province.

Media reports stated that before the shooting, Chinnakorn approached Colonel Kornwikarn to discuss the transfer. The conversation developed into an argument before shots were fired.

Police said further questioning will be conducted to confirm the motive behind the fatal shooting. Forensic officers are collecting evidence from the scene while investigators continue gathering witness statements and reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Kalasin Governor ordered officials to proceed with the investigation fairly and in accordance with the law. The governor also instructed relevant agencies to provide psychological support to staff members and witnesses affected by the incident.

A series of workplace violence cases had been reported in Thailand previously. In April, a man shot a colleague at a warehouse in Ratsada district, Phuket. Authorities said the pair had reportedly been involved in a long-running dispute, although details were not disclosed.

In February, another case in Bangkok involved a subordinate accused of fatally stabbing a store manager at a shopping centre. Authorities did not publicly disclose the motive in that incident.