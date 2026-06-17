Military officer fatally shoots superior at Kalasin provincial hall

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 17, 2026, 2:33 PM
247 1 minute read
Military officer fatally shoots superior at Kalasin provincial hall | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

A military officer fatally shot his superior at Kalasin Provincial Hall this morning, June 17, reportedly following a transfer order.

The Kalasin Provincial Hall shooting occurred at about 9.20am inside the Military Recruitment Office on the fourth floor of the government complex. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots, prompting officials and members of the public to evacuate the area.

Officers from Mueang Kalasin Police Station and rescue workers responded to the scene and found the body of 59 year old Colonel Kornwikarn, a military registrar, inside the office.

Police identified the accused as 59 year old Sub Lieutenant Chinnakorn, who remained at the scene and surrendered to authorities.

Shooting at government office in kalasin
Photo via KhaoSod

According to Channel 7, investigators are examining whether dissatisfaction over a recent job transfer may have contributed to the incident. Reports indicate that Chinnakorn was reassigned to a military recruitment office in Kamalasai district of Kalasin province.

Media reports stated that before the shooting, Chinnakorn approached Colonel Kornwikarn to discuss the transfer. The conversation developed into an argument before shots were fired.

Police said further questioning will be conducted to confirm the motive behind the fatal shooting. Forensic officers are collecting evidence from the scene while investigators continue gathering witness statements and reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Military officers kills superior in Kalasin
Photo via KhaoSod

Kalasin Governor ordered officials to proceed with the investigation fairly and in accordance with the law. The governor also instructed relevant agencies to provide psychological support to staff members and witnesses affected by the incident.

A series of workplace violence cases had been reported in Thailand previously. In April, a man shot a colleague at a warehouse in Ratsada district, Phuket. Authorities said the pair had reportedly been involved in a long-running dispute, although details were not disclosed.

In February, another case in Bangkok involved a subordinate accused of fatally stabbing a store manager at a shopping centre. Authorities did not publicly disclose the motive in that incident.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 17, 2026, 2:33 PM
247 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.