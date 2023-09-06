K9 heroes: Police dogs rescue missing toddler in Chiang Mai

Photo via Chaing Mai News.

Two K9 dogs successfully located and rescued a two year old boy who had gone missing from his distraught family’s residence in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

The family of the child, named Copter, sought help from the Mae Fak Polie Station yesterday, September 5, at 1.30pm, after he disappeared from the family house. The house is located on a plantation near a large graveyard in the Mae Fak sub-district.

The family informed an investigating officer that Copter wore a beige t-shirt and white pants. He was last seen in the family home kitchen at 11am. His grandmother, believing he was asleep in the kitchen, ventured out to work on the plantation. About 10 minutes later, the grandmother decided to return home because it was raining.

Upon arrival, the grandmother could not find Copter in the kitchen. She looked for him everywhere in the house and outside but could not find her grandson.

Copter paid a visit to his grandparents only two days prior to his disappearance. Copter’s mother rushed to the scene after learning he was missing.

Due to the large scale of the area, police officers joined forces with volunteer divers, skilled rescuers, and two K9 police dogs to operate the search operation.

At about 4.30pm, after about a three-hour search, the K9 heroes succeeded in their mission. They tracked young Copter down, locating him some 300 meters away from the family house. Copter was sitting and playing alone in the rubber plantation belonging to a neighbour. The grandmother and mother ran to Copter, both cried in happiness.

Copter was transferred to the Sansai Hospital for a health check. The examination revealed that Copter’s health was good.

Another successful operation of trained police dogs was reported in July when K9 Beagles helped prevent the spread of Asian Swine Fever (ASF). The Beagles were standing by at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok where they detected a backpack packed with illegal pork sausages, which was at risk of spreading ASF.

