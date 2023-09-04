Justice whispers: Thaksin’s sentence may shrink yet

Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP.

Undisclosed sources within the Justice Ministry leaked news that the sentences handed to Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra could be reduced further.

Thaksin’s return to Thailand on Tuesday, August 22 this year marked the initiation of legal proceedings against him, encompassing three charges that had been levied against him before he departed from the country in 2008.

The 74 year old politician was immediately taken into custody upon his arrival in Bangkok, only to be transferred to a Police General Hospital later that night due to his pre-existing congenital diseases. These conditions include heart disease, lung disease, high blood pressure, and a herniated disc.

Initially, Thaksin was facing a sentence of approximately eight years in prison. However, he received a royal pardon on Friday, September 1, resulting in a reduced punishment of one year of incarceration.

Currently, he remains hospital but there is widespread speculation among residents and academics that Thaksin may be granted parole sooner rather than later.

Channel 3 reported statements from certain Justice Ministry authorities, who asserted that Thaksin, being a prisoner of an advanced age, afflicted with congenital diseases, would only receive one of three designated punishments as outlined in the Correction Act.

If the relevant departments deem Thaksin eligible for this consideration, he will be required to report to the Department of Probation to establish a schedule for reporting to the authorities.

The Justice Ministry also stated that Thaksin will not be required to wear electric monitoring ankle bracelets because he cooperated with the justice processes and made no signs of an escape. However, a condition may be issued to prevent Thaksin from engaging in Thai politics.

The former Deputy PM, Wissanu Krea-ngam, insisted that Thaksin may not be paroled soon as legal provisions require a minimum duration of punishment before parole can be granted.

Wissanu emphasised that Thaksin could be pardoned or released during royal ceremonies or special events, following the same protocols as other prisoners, even though his sentence has already been reduced.

