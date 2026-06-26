June 26 Thailand weather: Likely hot, showers possible

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 26, 2026, 9:32 AM
70 2 minutes read
June 26 Thailand weather: Likely hot, showers possible | Thaiger

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its weather forecast for June 26, covering the period from 7am today to 7am tomorrow, with thundershowers and isolated heavy rain expected across much of the country as the southwest monsoon strengthens.

The moderate southwest monsoon continues over the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Thailand, and inland areas, while a low-pressure cell sits over upper Vietnam. Thundershowers are forecast nationwide, with heavy rain possible in the Central region, Bangkok, the East, and the southern west coast.

Tropical Storm Mekkhala is currently active over the Pacific Ocean and is forecast to move toward southern Japan on June 26 to 27. The TMD reported that the storm is not expected to affect Thailand.

Bangkok

Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain are expected throughout the day. Temperatures will range from 25°C to 37°C, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

Central

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast for Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 37°C, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

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North

Isolated thundershowers are expected, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 22°C to 37°C, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers are forecast across Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buriram. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 38°C, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

East

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are expected in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 37°C, with southwesterly winds at 15 to 35 km/h. Wave heights will reach 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (East Coast)

Scattered thundershowers are forecast mainly in Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 37°C.

From Surat Thani northward, southwesterly winds of 20 to 35 km/h are expected, with wave heights around one metre and 1 to 2 metres offshore, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers.

From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, winds of 15 to 30 km/h are expected, with waves around one metre, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (West Coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast for Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 34°C.

From Phang Nga northward, southwesterly winds of 20 to 35 km/h are expected, with wave heights around 2 metres and above during thundershowers.

From Phuket southward, winds of 15 to 35 km/h are expected, with wave heights of 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers.

June 26 Thailand weather: Likely hot, showers possible | News by Thaiger
Official infographic from the TMD, translated into English

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 26, 2026, 9:32 AM
70 2 minutes read

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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.