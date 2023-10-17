Joyous scenes at Suvarnabhumi Airport as 244 Thai workers return from Israel conflict zone

Photo courtesy of Daily News

It was a scene of jubilation at Suvarnabhumi Airport as relatives gathered to welcome 244 Thai workers returning from Israel. Among them were 30 students from Princess of Naradhiwas University. The arrival was at 10pm on yesterday (October 16). The welcoming committee consisted of Bunyawee Khwaiphan, Deputy Director of the Department of Employment, Sombat Phothiwat, Director of the Central Employment and Labour Protection Registry, and Thipawan Thongsi, acting Director of the Department of Labour Abroad, along with Suvarnabhumi Airport staff.

These Thai workers, including a group of 30 students from Princess of Naradhiwas University, were the fifth batch to return home, after being affected by the conflict in Israel. They arrived in Thailand on El Al Israel Airlines flight LY085, which departed from Tel Aviv at 8:46am and landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday at 9:05pm, reported Khao Sod.

One of the returnees, Sakitsit Wichitthongchai, a 28 years old from Nakhon Ratchasima, shared his experience. He worked just 30 kilometres from the conflict zone. The sound of gunfire was a constant backdrop, and fear was palpable among the workers. Even when sleeping, they kept weapons close at hand for self-defence. His camp, home to about 60 workers, was near another where seven or eight workers were killed. However, everyone in his camp escaped unharmed.

The next flight, LY085, due to arrive on October 17, 2023, at 7:05pm, will bring back another 250 workers. An additional 280 registered passengers are expected to return on flight TG 8951, arriving in Thailand on October 18, 2023, at 3:30am.

In related news, a Hmong woman from Chiang Rai, appeals for help in finding her husband was taken captive during a Hamas raid in Israel. Evidence of his abduction was provided by a coworker, leaving her deeply concerned for his safety. He had been working in an avocado orchard near the Gaza Strip and was the sole income provider for his family in Thailand. Authorities are providing support, and efforts are underway to repatriate another Thai worker from Israel. To read more click HERE. Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.