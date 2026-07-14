Jomtien drug raid nets two suspected dealers, detains 81

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 14, 2026, 5:23 PM
2 minutes read
Jomtien drug raid nets two suspected dealers, detains 81
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: We Love Pattaya

A Jomtien drug raid led by Bang Lamung district officials yesterday, July 13, resulted in the arrest of two suspected drug dealers and the detention of 81 people who tested positive for drug use.

The operation took place in Soi Jomtien 2 and Soi Jomtien 3, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. It followed complaints from residents, who said the area had become a major gathering point for drug users and dealers, with suspected transactions taking place throughout the day.

According to district officials, the investigation found a constant flow of people entering the alleys to buy drugs, with motorbikes and cars coming and going throughout the day.

Officials divided into several teams and simultaneously surrounded multiple locations to prevent suspects from escaping.

A Jomtien drug raid led to two suspected dealers being arrested and 81 people detained after residents reported alleged drug activity.
Photo via Facebook: We Love Pattaya

When the operation began, many suspects attempted to flee in different directions. Some escaped by using their knowledge of the area, while others were detained at exits secured by officials.

The first suspect arrested was 21 year old Waranyu Wongsaeng. Officials allegedly found 66 methamphetamine pills and 3.5 grammes of crystal methamphetamine in his possession. They also seized another 42 methamphetamine pills from his room, which they believe had been discarded to avoid arrest.

Officials then expanded their search to buildings and rooms throughout Soi Jomtien 2 and Soi Jomtien 3. They found large numbers of male and female drug users, along with drug paraphernalia scattered throughout several locations.

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A Jomtien drug raid led to two suspected dealers being arrested and 81 people detained after residents reported alleged drug activity.
Photo via Facebook: We Love Pattaya

Several more suspected buyers rode or drove into the area during the raid, unaware officials had already sealed off the neighbourhood. They were also detained.

In total, officials detained 81 people who tested positive for drug use, comprising 57 men and 24 women. Officials said they will continue investigating the suspected drug distribution network.

Using information obtained during the operation, officials later carried out a controlled purchase that led to the arrest of another suspected dealer, 35 year old Ailada Buntham.

A Jomtien drug raid led to two suspected dealers being arrested and 81 people detained after residents reported alleged drug activity.
Photo via Facebook: We Love Pattaya

The We Love Pattaya Facebook page reported that Ailada was arrested in Soi Khao Noi with 5.28 grammes of crystal methamphetamine along with banknotes used in the controlled purchase. The seized items were retained as evidence.

The two accused were handed over to investigators for legal proceedings. Those found to have drugs in their systems will enter the government’s screening and rehabilitation process to receive treatment and reduce the likelihood of becoming involved with drugs again.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 14, 2026, 5:23 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.