Job seekers look for quality jobs, not just income concerns

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In the aftermath of the pandemic, Thai job seekers are demanding more than just a paycheque.

Managing Director of Jobs DB (Thailand) Recruitment Company, Duangporn Phrom-on, has unveiled revelations from the expansive Global Talent Survey, a game-changer exploring Southeast Asia’s job market.

This survey, casting its net over 97,324 participants across six Asian nations, unleashed significant insights. Thailand, a digital dynamo in the making, is witnessing a shift in job preferences.

Unveiling the top five coveted job domains, Duangporn declared that a revolution in the Thai job scene is being witnessed, aligning perfectly with our leap into the digital era. Digital data management and AI, media, art and design, service and hospitality, financial services, and health and social services are the preferred sectors of most job seekers.

The twist in this tale isn’t just about employers seeking skilled warriors. Job seekers are boldly striding beyond financial security; they’re chasing elements that elevate their life quality.

Duangporn discloses the make-or-break factors.

“It’s not just about the money; it’s about the lifestyle.”

A subpar financial package and work-life imbalance are main factors for rejecting a job offer.

Local entrepreneurs are acrobatically adapting to the shifting sands of the work landscape. Flexibility is the new hero, with a resounding demand for hybrid work arrangements echoing through the corporate corridors. Only 22% of Thai workers prefer traditional office hours, a stark contrast to the global norm of 35%. As for a five-day workweek, 69% show a preference, while 21% favour part-time employment, reported The Nation.

Follow us on :













Competitive salaries, benefits, and career advancement opportunities are the hot tickets. The journey matters, too – a slick recruitment process, engaging methods, and punctuality are the ingredients for job seeker satisfaction. A staggering 59% gave the nod to seamless recruitment, while 35% shunned an otherwise appealing offer due to a recruitment hiccup.

Before entrepreneurs break into a cold sweat, Duangporn reassured that although job seekers have power, proposals and negotiations still have a stage to grace. The JobsDB managing director emphasised the need for giving applicants breathing space and dispelled the myth that the recruitment finale arrives with a job offer.