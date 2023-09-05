Jealous wife takes knife in the back for unfaithful husband in karaoke bar brawl

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวGMM25

A jealous wife tried to drag her husband from a local karaoke bar in the northern province of Chaing Mai but ended up being stabbed in the back as a brawl broke out in the establishment.

The woman’s 30 year old husband, Jakkrit, told Channel 7 that the stabbing incident occurred at about 1.40am in front of a karaoke bar in the Nong Harn district of Chaing Mai province. Jakkrit added that he was drinking with friends and some female party entertainers.

Jakkrit’s wife, Watcharee, later learned about his party and was angry about the gathering. She immediately followed him to the bar, confronting the female bar owner upon her arrival. Watcharee and the bar owner then engaged in a heated argument which later developed into a brawl.

The two dragged each other outside the bar and continued to brawl in front of the establishment. Jakkrit made efforts to intervene but the situation was already out of control.

Jakkrit revealed that a stranger, drinking with friends from across the street, approached him at the altercation scene. The stranger urged his wife and bar owner to stop fighting. Jakkrit was angry at the man’s intervention and told him to back off.

“What do you have to do with this?”

Jakkrit said the stranger did not reply but banished a knife and attempted to stab him. Watcharee broke off fighting with the bar owner and courageously stepped forward to defend her husband, intercepting the attack and consequently suffering a stab wound to her back.

After the stabbing, the attacker and his friends fled the scene leaving behind three mobile phones and an identification guard. Jakkrit immediately reached out to the rescue team in order to rush his wife to hospital.

Jakkrit expressed deep shock and remorse over the incident, vowing never to engage in parties with his friends again. He said he loved his wife even more than ever because she cared for him even when he behaved badly.

Jakkrit later informed the media that Watcharee was in stable condition and disclosed that he had already lodged a complaint against the attacker at Maejo Police Station.

Follow us on :













Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.