Jealous Loei man accused of torching car while partner at funeral

A Thai man was arrested in Loei province after allegedly setting fire to his partner’s stepfather’s car and threatening to kill her family when he returned home to find her and their baby absent while she was attending a funeral.

According to Amarin TV, the incident occurred on October 10 in Phu Kradueng district. His partner, a 16 year old girl, sought help from the media today, October 12, fearing that he could harm her family if released on bail.

The suspect, identified as 32 year old Saksit, was arrested by Phu Kradueng police following the incident.

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In an interview with the outlet, the teenager said she had informed Saksit that she would attend a funeral in their village, which he initially agreed to.

However, when he returned from work at around 8pm and found neither her nor their baby at home, he allegedly became angry and began calling her with threats.

She claimed he initially threatened to sell her stepfather’s car before deciding to set it on fire. Saksit reportedly contacted her again and told her to check Facebook, where she discovered footage of the vehicle burning.

Saksit allegedly went looking for her at the funeral but could not find her. He then travelled to her grandfather’s house, where he reportedly struck one of her friends on the head with a knife.

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According to the girl, he climbed through a window to search the house before returning outside and walking around while carrying the weapon.

Residents eventually intervened and restrained him before officers from Phu Kradueng Police Station arrived and arrested him.

The teenager said her partner frequently drank alcohol and became aggressive and jealous when intoxicated, although she claimed he did not use illegal drugs.

His mother gave a similar account, describing Saksit as hot-tempered and prone to jealousy after drinking. She said his previous relationship, in which he had two children, had also ended because of his jealous behaviour.

The mother confirmed that Saksit and the teenager have an 11 month old child. She added that he had acknowledged wrongdoing and said she did not intend to arrange bail for him.

Police charged Saksit in connection with the vehicle fire and arranged for him to appear before the Loei Provincial Court for remand proceedings today, October 12.

Despite his arrest, the teenager said she remained concerned that Saksit could be released on bail and return to threaten or harm her family.

This follows a similar case in July, where a man in Surin allegedly set fire to his home after his pregnant wife left following reports of domestic abuse. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and police persuaded the man to leave the property.