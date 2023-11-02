Jealous husband shoots wife before suicide, wife survives attack

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักข่าว Thailandnews

A jealous husband shot his wife several times in a rented house in Bangkok’s Khlong Toey district and then committed suicide, believing her to be dead. The wife survived the attack but remains in critical condition.

Officers from Tha Rue Police Station and a rescue team rushed to the house on Art Narong Road in Khlong Toey district at 1am today, November 2, to transfer the 25 year old woman, Pattama Kongkasai, to the hospital.

Pattama was found lying on the first floor of the house with a serious gunshot wound to the head. Four to five bullet shells were found in the house. She reported that the assailant was her husband, 30 year old Wanchai Juejoy, who fled the house on his Honda Click motorbike after the shooting.

At the same time, officers at Bang Pong Pang Police Station received a report of a suicide on Rama 3 Road in Bangkok’s Yanawa district. Officers rushed to investigate and discovered that the deceased was Wanchai.

Wanchai’s motorcycle was found on the Bhumibol II Bridge above the road. Investigating officers assumed that Wanchai had parked his motorcycle there before taking his own life by jumping off the bridge.

Officers questioned Wanchai’s parents and Pattama about the motive for the attack and suicide. They said Wanchai and Pattama had been in a relationship for three to four years and shared a daughter.

Last week, Wanchai discovered that Pattama was cheating on him and had a heated argument with his wife. Pattama did not break up with Wanchai but asked him to live separately for a while. Wanchai could not accept this and tried to kill Pattama.

Officers are now searching for the gun used in the attack to further investigate where and how Wanchai obtained it.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

