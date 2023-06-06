Jealous husband beats wife to death, antagonises family with escape attempt

Photo by Khaosod

A 39 year old woman was fatally assaulted by her jealous husband in Sing Buri province, Thailand before he fled. The 42 year old suspect later surrendered today at a local police station and confessed to the crime, citing jealousy as the motive.

The victim’s family was outraged when the husband arrived at the police station, with one relative assaulting him and others demanding to know why he killed the woman.

On a tragic day, Narongwit Phet-srimuang attacked his wife, Siriwan (surname withheld) with a hammer, leaving her critically injured. The assault took place on a road in Sing Buri province after Siriwan finished work. She was later taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, June 4. The perpetrator went into hiding after the incident and was identified by police as the victim’s jealous husband, leading authorities to issue an arrest warrant and search for him.

Narongwit turned himself in at the Sing Buri Police Station today. The police were able to secure a confession from him. He admitted to assaulting his wife out of jealousy. He claimed that he had gone to confront Siriwan at her workplace and followed her before attacking her with a hammer. After fleeing the scene, he returned home, changed clothes and called his child to contact their mother. Upon discovering that the police were informed about the crime, he escaped to his relative’s house in Khon Kaen before eventually deciding to surrender.

Upon learning that Narongwit would turn himself in, the victim’s 31 year old younger brother, Jetana, along with other relatives, rushed to Sing Buri Police Station with anger and resentment. Upon seeing Narongwit escorted out of his cell, the furious family members ignored police barricades, with one relative striking Narongwit in the head and another damaging the police vehicle while shouting: “Why did you kill my sister?”

The relatives’ anger was palpable, and the police had to quickly drive the suspect away.

Pol. Lt. Col. Paitoon Tancharoenrat, the chief of Sing Buri Police Station, explained that the suspect had surrendered, and investigators had taken him to the crime scene for evidence collection. Narongwit confessed to killing his wife because he was jealous, leading the police to file an intentional murder charge and transfer him to Sing Buri Provincial Court for further proceedings.