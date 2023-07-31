Japanese woman found dead at luxury hotel in Chiang Mai

Photo via ThaiRath

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded at the upscale Parc Borough hotel on Mahidol Road in Chiang Mai’s Padad sub-district when a Japanese man discovered his girlfriend’s dead body in their room. The shocking discovery prompted an immediate response from Mueang Chaing Mai Police Station officers, who rushed to investigate the scene.

The victim, identified as 25 year old Ami Hosue, was found with a phone charger wire tightly wrapped around her neck. The authorities have maintained a tight security perimeter around the room and have not yet removed the body for autopsy, according to ThaiRath reports. Reporters were denied access to the area and were unable to obtain further information from the police.

ThaiRath also reported that Ami and her boyfriend had checked into the hotel two days before the tragic incident, arriving on Friday, July 28. On the morning of the incident, the Japanese man left the hotel, leaving Ami alone in the room. Upon his return, he was confronted with the devastating sight of his girlfriend’s lifeless body, prompting him to alert the hotel staff.

However, conflicting accounts have surfaced from some Thai news agencies, such as Bangkok Biz News. According to these reports, Ami’s boyfriend claimed that they had slept together in the same room the previous night. Around 3.40 am, he noticed Ami’s absence from the bed but assumed she had gone to the restroom, so he returned to sleep. Only when he woke up and went to check on her did he find the shocking scene of his girlfriend lying dead on the bathroom floor.

The couple had recently moved to Chiang Mai from Bangkok, fulfilling Ami’s wish to explore the northern province. Officers disclosed that the deceased had a history of depression, leading to suspicions that she might have taken her own life. However, a thorough investigation will be conducted to ascertain the true cause of her death.

The police intend to question the Japanese man further to gather more details about the incident. As the community grapples with this tragic loss, authorities are committed to unravelling the circumstances surrounding Ami’s untimely passing.