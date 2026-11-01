Japan arrests high school student for smuggling tortoises from Thailand

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Japanese police have arrested three men, including a high school student, over an alleged plot to smuggle rare Indian star tortoises from Thailand into Japan.

Osaka prefectural police made the arrests on Wednesday, 28 October, on suspicion of attempting to smuggle the tortoises through Kansai International Airport.

The suspects are a 57 year old construction worker from Tondabayashi in Osaka Prefecture, identified as Takayuki Fukushima, a 17 year old local high school student and a 26 year old man.

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Police said Fukushima asked the student, who sold fish and newts on social media, to bring the tortoises into Japan. The student bought the animals in Thailand and returned to Japan, where Osaka Customs discovered them during a baggage inspection.

The tortoises were wrapped in damp cardboard. Fukushima is believed to have planned to resell them at high prices.

The 26 year old man, who was also arrested, paid the travel expenses.

According to the arrest warrants, the three conspired to smuggle three Indian star tortoises and 13 crayfish from Thailand through the airport on 8 May.

International trade in the species is regulated under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), also known as the Washington Convention.

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