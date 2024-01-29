Italian scientist receives Thai honour, boosting Thailand-Italy relations

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Prince Mahidol Award 2023, a distinguished Thai honour in the medical field, has been conferred upon Prof Dr Napoleone Ferrara, an Italian medical scientist. The award’s presentation underscores the over 156 year old bond between Thailand and Italy.

The Italian Embassy in Thailand celebrated this honour, hosting a ceremony for Prof Dr Ferrara. Distinguished Thai figures with notable Italian connections, such as Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul, an influential businessman and member of Mahidol University’s council, attended the event, further cementing the relationship between the two nations.

On January 24, Mahidol University also celebrated to honour the recipients of the royal awards, presented by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn at the Grand Palace.

Thailand and Italy have maintained diplomatic relations since October 3, 1868, collaborating in various sectors such as politics, economy, education, tourism, society, culture, science, technology, and innovation.

The Commerce Ministry noted a 2.7% increase in trade value between Thailand and Italy in 2023, rising to 175.5 billion baht (US$4.9 billion), notwithstanding a 3% overall decrease in Thailand’s international trade value, reported Bangkok Post.

The Prince Mahidol Award is acclaimed for its recognition of individuals who have significantly contributed to the medical field. By honouring Prof Dr Ferrara, Thailand acknowledges healthcare achievements that surpass geographical borders.

Dr Ferrara, a graduate of the University of Catania, dedicated his career to medical research, primarily in the United States. He is acclaimed for being the first scientist to isolate and clone a key protein (VEGF) that promotes cancer growth, contributing to the development of new anti-VEGF therapies for various diseases.

Dr Ferrara’s accolade adds to Italy’s illustrious list of medical researchers and healthcare contributors, including Nobel Prize laureates such as Rita Levi-Montalcini and Mario Capecchi.

Italy’s prominence in medical innovation was underscored when the world’s first augmented reality surgical procedure was performed at Sant’Orsola Hospital in Bologna in 2020. The operation was a milestone, with the lead surgeon using a visor to access real-time patient data.

The advanced healthcare facilities in Italy, such as Policlinico Universitario Gemelli in Rome and the Niguarda and San Raffaele hospitals in Milan, reflect the nation’s technological prowess in healthcare. Italy’s superior university education and leading research centres, including the Human Technopole in Milan, foster this innovative spirit.

Italy’s National Research Programme prioritises healthcare, emphasising innovation and global collaboration. The Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan’s substantial investments in R&D have reinforced Italy’s scientific productivity and impressive national Hirsch index.

Italian Ambassador to Thailand Paolo Dionisi was present with Prof Dr Napoleone Ferrara.

Archbishop Peter Bryan Wells, the Apostolic Nuncio to Thailand, along with Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul, extended their congratulations to Prof Dr Ferrara.