Israeli tourist arrivals in Thailand forecast to exceed 442,530

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 9, 2026, 1:42 PM
555 2 minutes read
Israeli tourist arrivals in Thailand forecast to exceed 442,530
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) met Israeli diplomatic representatives in Bangkok on July 6 to discuss attracting more high-spending Israeli tourists to Thailand under its “Value over Volume” tourism strategy ahead of the coming travel season.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool and Executive Director for Europe Suladda Sarutilavan welcomed Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Dr Alona Fisher-Kamm and Israeli Minister and Head of Consular Affairs Eli Sneh.

The meeting was held as part of Dr Fisher-Kamm’s introductory visit following her appointment to the position. Representatives discussed opportunities to strengthen tourism cooperation between Israel and Thailand, with a focus on encouraging travel by visitors from the Israeli market.

TAT and the Embassy of Israel in Thailand expressed their willingness to cooperate on several tourism initiatives. These included efforts to encourage additional direct flights between Israel and Thailand.

TAT forecasts more than 442,530 Israeli tourist arrivals in Thailand in 2026, generating over 43.965 billion baht.
Photo via Facebook: Israel in Thailand

Israeli airlines EL AL and Arkia currently operate flights to Bangkok and Phuket. The two sides also discussed joint promotional activities aimed at strengthening Thailand’s image as a quality and sustainable tourism destination.

The proposed cooperation would seek to improve awareness and mutual understanding concerning Israeli tourists. Discussions also covered informing Israeli travellers about Thailand’s planned reduction of the visa-exemption period to 30 days.

TAT proposed organising familiarisation trips to introduce new destinations and hidden gems to the Israeli travel market. The initiative would seek to encourage Israeli visitors to travel beyond established destinations.

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Major events scheduled to take place in Thailand would also be promoted to attract high-spending Israeli tourists in Thailand and provide travel experiences aligned with the “Value over Volume” strategy.

Events highlighted during the meeting included the Songkran festival, Loy Krathong, Vijit Chao Phraya and the Tomorrowland music festival.

TAT forecasts more than 442,530 Israeli tourist arrivals in Thailand in 2026, generating over 43.965 billion baht.
Photo via Facebook: Israel in Thailand

Khaosod reported that Thailand has welcomed more than 179,518 Israeli visitors so far in 2026. TAT forecasts that arrivals from Israel will exceed 442,530 by the end of the year, representing an increase of 1.3% compared with last year as aviation conditions begin returning to normal.

Israeli visitors are expected to generate more than 43.965 billion baht in tourism revenue. TAT considers the Israeli market a high-potential visitor segment, with average spending of 99,350 baht per person per trip and an average stay of 19.2 days.

According to TAT, 93% of Israeli visitors are free independent travellers and digital nomads. The agency said Thailand is among their preferred long-haul destinations because of its welcoming atmosphere, safety and suitability for rest and recovery.

TAT said these qualities also support its “Healing is the New Luxury” campaign.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 9, 2026, 1:42 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.