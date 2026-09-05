Israeli man faces deportation after threats on Koh Samui

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed an order today, September 5, to deport an Israeli man from Thailand after a Koh Samui court convicted him of sending threatening messages to another person.

The deportation order names Israeli national Yaacov Ohayon and states that he sent messages threatening the victim’s personal safety, causing the victim to become afraid and alarmed.

Koh Samui Provincial Court found Ohayon guilty under Section 392 of the Criminal Code for threatening another person and initially sentenced him to one month in prison and a 10,000 baht fine.

Ohayon pleaded guilty, which the court considered beneficial to the proceedings and grounds for mitigation. His sentence was consequently reduced by half to 15 days in prison and a 5,000 baht fine. The 15-day prison sentence was suspended for two years.

The Interior Ministry said Ohayon’s conduct was considered contrary to public order, good morals or public welfare, providing grounds for deportation under Section 5 of the Deportation Act B.E. 2499 (1956) and relevant 2026 regulations.

Anutin therefore signed the Interior Ministry order for Ohayon to be deported from Thailand.

However, Ohayon has the right to challenge the order. Under Section 8 of the Deportation Act, he can appeal to the prime minister to have the deportation order revoked or request that his removal from Thailand be suspended.

Any appeal must be submitted within seven days of Ohayon being notified of the order.

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