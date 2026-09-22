Minister probes 100m baht Israeli-linked land purchases

Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwanchawee says he will personally investigate reports that Israeli-linked companies have bought land worth nearly 100 million baht in Thailand’s three southern border provinces, as officials expand checks on Chabad centres in Thailand.

Speaking at the Bhumjaithai Party today, September 22, Polapee said officials were examining around eight or nine Chabad sites nationwide, including existing centres and projects under construction.

In Phuket, he said an inspection by the provincial governor found irregularities involving building permits, including extensions and structures that may not have been properly authorised.

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The operators will be given 30 days to submit the required applications or documents. If they fail to do so, Polapee said the affected structures would have to be demolished.

The Phuket inspection also found imported products being sold without labels or Food and Drug Administration approval, he said. Relevant agencies were preparing documentation to seize the goods.

Checks are also being carried out at Chabad sites elsewhere in southern Thailand, where Polapee said residents had raised concerns about existing and planned developments.

Provincial governors have been instructed to examine construction permits and whether companies holding the land are operating legally. Officials have also been told to trace the funding behind the developments.

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Polapee said officials also wanted to trace the source of funding behind the projects, arguing that Chabad centres or Jewish synagogues do not generate income and questioning where the money used for construction and their upkeep was coming from.

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He said the network previously raised by the ministry had now been mapped in greater detail and another meeting with the DSI was planned to examine how far it extended.

Polapee also said several MPs had approached him with information about what they described as a network involving Israelis, including companies connected with cemeteries and other businesses, buying land in the three southern border provinces.

The land involved was estimated to be worth nearly 100 million baht, he said.

He intended to visit the area himself to determine who owned the land, where the purchase money came from, which companies were involved and what they intended to do with the properties.

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He also wanted to discuss the businesses involved because of concerns that activities conflicting with local religious or community interests could create further problems.

In Krabi, where residents have also expressed concern about a Chabad project, Polapee said he shared those concerns.

He said the Department of Provincial Administration and provincial governor were responsible for gathering information and explaining to residents what the project was intended to do.

If provincial officials were unable to resolve the questions, he said he would travel there himself to inspect the matter.

Checks in Bangkok have so far produced different findings.

At a Chabad site on Phra Athit Road, Bangkok officials found no underground construction despite earlier reports that a basement had been built. The second and third floors were being used as accommodation for Israelis, and no irregularities had been identified at the preliminary stage.

At a Chabad House project in Sukhumvit Soi 22, plans include three underground parking levels and a five-storey building.

Polapee said the project had used the notification procedure for construction or modification under Section 39 bis of the Building Control Act 1979. After discussions with the Bangkok governor, no irregularities had been found so far.

There could, however, be an issue involving the required setback from the road, which may need to be corrected.

Polapee said he had instructed the Department of Provincial Administration to continue checking information with Bangkok officials and would personally inspect any site where further irregularities were found.