Minister probes 100m baht Israeli-linked land purchases

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 22, 2026, 4:54 PM
2 minutes read
Minister probes 100m baht Israeli-linked land purchases
Photo via Facebook: Polapee Suwanchawee

Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwanchawee says he will personally investigate reports that Israeli-linked companies have bought land worth nearly 100 million baht in Thailand’s three southern border provinces, as officials expand checks on Chabad centres in Thailand.

Speaking at the Bhumjaithai Party today, September 22, Polapee said officials were examining around eight or nine Chabad sites nationwide, including existing centres and projects under construction.

In Phuket, he said an inspection by the provincial governor found irregularities involving building permits, including extensions and structures that may not have been properly authorised.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operators will be given 30 days to submit the required applications or documents. If they fail to do so, Polapee said the affected structures would have to be demolished.

The Phuket inspection also found imported products being sold without labels or Food and Drug Administration approval, he said. Relevant agencies were preparing documentation to seize the goods.

Israeli-linked land purchases worth nearly 100 million baht are under review as a deputy minister expands checks on Chabad sites nationwide.
Photo via Naewna

Checks are also being carried out at Chabad sites elsewhere in southern Thailand, where Polapee said residents had raised concerns about existing and planned developments.

Provincial governors have been instructed to examine construction permits and whether companies holding the land are operating legally. Officials have also been told to trace the funding behind the developments.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Polapee said officials also wanted to trace the source of funding behind the projects, arguing that Chabad centres or Jewish synagogues do not generate income and questioning where the money used for construction and their upkeep was coming from.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the network previously raised by the ministry had now been mapped in greater detail and another meeting with the DSI was planned to examine how far it extended.

Polapee also said several MPs had approached him with information about what they described as a network involving Israelis, including companies connected with cemeteries and other businesses, buying land in the three southern border provinces.

The land involved was estimated to be worth nearly 100 million baht, he said.

He intended to visit the area himself to determine who owned the land, where the purchase money came from, which companies were involved and what they intended to do with the properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also wanted to discuss the businesses involved because of concerns that activities conflicting with local religious or community interests could create further problems.

In Krabi, where residents have also expressed concern about a Chabad project, Polapee said he shared those concerns.

He said the Department of Provincial Administration and provincial governor were responsible for gathering information and explaining to residents what the project was intended to do.

If provincial officials were unable to resolve the questions, he said he would travel there himself to inspect the matter.

Checks in Bangkok have so far produced different findings.

At a Chabad site on Phra Athit Road, Bangkok officials found no underground construction despite earlier reports that a basement had been built. The second and third floors were being used as accommodation for Israelis, and no irregularities had been identified at the preliminary stage.

At a Chabad House project in Sukhumvit Soi 22, plans include three underground parking levels and a five-storey building.

Polapee said the project had used the notification procedure for construction or modification under Section 39 bis of the Building Control Act 1979. After discussions with the Bangkok governor, no irregularities had been found so far.

There could, however, be an issue involving the required setback from the road, which may need to be corrected.

Polapee said he had instructed the Department of Provincial Administration to continue checking information with Bangkok officials and would personally inspect any site where further irregularities were found.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 22, 2026, 4:54 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Man found hanging after mother refuses 20 baht for cannabis Pattaya News

Man found hanging after mother refuses 20 baht for cannabis

57 minutes ago
Group of foreign women allegedly attack Thai woman outside Bangla Road bar Phuket News

Group of foreign women allegedly attack Thai woman outside Bangla Road bar

57 minutes ago
Hong Kong man arrested after crystal meth found in Bangkok home Crime News

Hong Kong man arrested after crystal meth found in Bangkok home

2 hours ago
Student bins iPhone by mistake, threatens man who found it Crime News

Student bins iPhone by mistake, threatens man who found it

2 hours ago
Young Thai doctors quit over system pressures, not long hours alone Thailand News

Young Thai doctors quit over system pressures, not long hours alone

2 hours ago
Best places to visit in Thailand: a region-by-region guide for first timers Thailand Travel

Best places to visit in Thailand: a region-by-region guide for first timers

3 hours ago
Assault complainant says Phuket officer called her attention-seeking Phuket News

Assault complainant says Phuket officer called her attention-seeking

3 hours ago
Family of Thai woman in Germany seek help after five weeks without contact Thailand News

Family of Thai woman in Germany seek help after five weeks without contact

5 hours ago
93 year old woman donates four land plots to Priest Hospital Thailand News

93 year old woman donates four land plots to Priest Hospital

5 hours ago
Thailand and Japan to develop ASEAN’s largest synchrotron facility in Rayong Business News

Thailand and Japan to develop ASEAN’s largest synchrotron facility in Rayong

5 hours ago
DNA found at scene as police hunt Udon Thani store worker&#8217;s killer Crime News

DNA found at scene as police hunt Udon Thani store worker’s killer

6 hours ago
Father used son&#8217;s name to sell insurance and run up debts Thailand News

Father used son’s name to sell insurance and run up debts

6 hours ago
MRT fire linked to sparks from 750-volt electrical cable Bangkok News

MRT fire linked to sparks from 750-volt electrical cable

6 hours ago
Village headman denies drunk driving after crash kills vendor in Nonthaburi Crime News

Village headman denies drunk driving after crash kills vendor in Nonthaburi

6 hours ago
Anutin starts New York mission with UN General Assembly, investor talks Politics News

Anutin starts New York mission with UN General Assembly, investor talks

6 hours ago
Buakaw brings Muay Thai to Washington DC festival Thailand News

Buakaw brings Muay Thai to Washington DC festival

7 hours ago
Queen Sirikit cremation schedule confirmed for December Thailand News

Queen Sirikit cremation schedule confirmed for December

7 hours ago
Thailand protests Miss Universe Cambodia over historic photo Thailand News

Thailand protests Miss Universe Cambodia over historic photo

7 hours ago
Nene Royal in AGT 2026 final: When to watch and how to vote Phuket News

Nene Royal in AGT 2026 final: When to watch and how to vote

7 hours ago
Thailand tourist arrivals top 22m as Malaysia, Japan surge Tourism News

Thailand tourist arrivals top 22m as Malaysia, Japan surge

7 hours ago
Thai King&#8217;s son wants to return to Thailand for urgent brain surgery News

Thai King’s son wants to return to Thailand for urgent brain surgery

7 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 22 September: heavy rain in 21 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 22 September: heavy rain in 21 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

10 hours ago
Korat shopper buys gold ring online for 6,730 baht but it&#8217;s fake Thailand News

Korat shopper buys gold ring online for 6,730 baht but it’s fake

20 hours ago
Phuket MP faces possible arrest warrant if he misses DSI nominee summons Phuket News

Phuket MP faces possible arrest warrant if he misses DSI nominee summons

21 hours ago
Chon Buri flags 14,264 firms with foreign shareholders for nominee checks Pattaya News

Chon Buri flags 14,264 firms with foreign shareholders for nominee checks

22 hours ago
Back to top button
Next articleSattahip fishing boat sinking leaves 3 dead, 4 missing