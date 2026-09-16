Israeli ambassador urges Middle East conflict stay out of Thailand

Israel’s ambassador to Thailand has played down concerns that recent protests and disputes involving Israeli visitors reflect antisemitism, while acknowledging cultural differences and cases of poor behaviour by some Israelis.

Speaking to AFP yesterday, September 15, at the embassy in Bangkok, Alona Fisher-Kamm said Thailand and Israel needed to prevent tensions from the Middle East conflict from spilling into relations between Israelis and Thais.

“We have to work together to make sure that the conflict in the Middle East is not imported here to Thailand.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite recent demonstrations targeting Israelis, Fisher-Kamm said she remained reluctant to describe the situation in Thailand as antisemitic.

“It’s still very hard for me to use the word antisemitic here in Thailand.”

“It’s really, really far from their mentality, from their tolerance, from what they think.”

Several protests have taken place outside the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok in recent weeks. At a rally last week led by Sondhi Limthongkul, leader of the ultra-royalist “Yellow Shirt” movement, some demonstrators carried signs reading “Jews Out” and others telling Jewish people to leave Thailand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protests have also taken place in Phuket, where a dinner organised for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, was cancelled at the last minute because of fears of violence.

Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the US State Department’s special envoy on antisemitism, said on X that he was “deeply concerned by rising anti-Semitic rhetoric in Thailand”.

Much of the criticism of Israeli tourists, however, has focused on alleged rude or inconsiderate behaviour and complaints about visitors failing to respect Thai customs.

Fisher-Kamm acknowledged that some incidents had occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe that there is a kind of culture gap between Israelis and Thais.”

She referred to cases of “disrespect” and “misbehaviour” among Israeli visitors.

Recent controversies have included a Koh Samui zoo whose French owner and Thai wife barred Israeli tourists over alleged behavioural problems.

Israeli nationals have also been accused, alongside nationals from other countries, of using Thai nominees to bypass restrictions on foreign ownership of land and businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thai media have highlighted an allegedly illegal school on Koh Pha Ngan, nicknamed “Little Tel Aviv”, and a Jewish cemetery where bodies were allegedly buried after its licence expired.

Fisher-Kamm played down the series of incidents, arguing that they were being amplified and taken out of proportion. She also blamed social media for worsening tensions.

“There is a kind of campaign in the social media that is trying to separate between Israelis and Thais.”

She met Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow last week to discuss the situation and ways to reduce tensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli Embassy has also produced Hebrew-language guidance on expected behaviour in Thailand, which is being distributed through social media, airlines and travel agencies.

Sihasak said after the meeting that Thailand remained welcoming to tourists, but added that “our welcome does not mean tourists — no matter what nationality they are — can do anything they want in Thailand”.

Sihasak warned that failing to address the issue could affect relations between the two countries, which also have significant labour ties. A bilateral agreement allows tens of thousands of Thais to work in Israel, particularly in agriculture.

More than 420,000 Israelis visited Thailand last year, according to AFP, with the country particularly popular among young Israelis after completing compulsory military service.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a beautiful country. The people are tolerant, they are nice, they are smart, they are welcoming,” said Fisher-Kamm.

“It’s not a secret that Europe might not be as appealing as it was for Israeli tourists these days.”

“They are trying to be as far as possible from the conflict.”