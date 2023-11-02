Israel pledges support in Thai hostage rescue amid Gaza conflict

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently shared that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has extended his condolences to the Thai nationals who lost their lives during the Gaza conflict. Netanyahu also pledged his full support for the rescue mission for Thai hostages held by Hamas.

Prime Minister Srettha revealed this information post his phone conversation with Netanyahu, where he requested assistance for the repatriation of more Thai workers, if necessary. He mentioned that while Israel couldn’t confirm a timeline for the hostages’ release, negotiations continued.

PM Srettha urged Netanyahu to ensure the well-being of Thai workers residing in Israel, considering their non-involvement in the conflict and their contributions to Israel’s development.

Netanyahu has committed to aiding Thai workers wishing to return home once the situation stabilises. “He told me he would inform us if there was any progress in the hostage situation. I told him we welcome any help and conditions in exchange for their safe and quick release,” Srettha said.

Addressing the issue of delayed wages, the Thai PM shared that this matter had been discussed with the Israeli ambassador. The ambassador had pledged to investigate this issue further.

The 61 year old Thail PM also assured that the evacuation of Thai nationals from Israel would persist despite the government not planning a chartered flight due to the limited number of people. He urged Thai citizens to return while the situation remained relatively manageable.

Hostage negotiations

On another front, Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara is in the Middle East seeking assistance for the release of Thai hostages. Prime Minister Srettha expressed optimism about the negotiations, citing positive signs, reported Bangkok Post.

Earlier this week, Parnpree met his Iranian counterpart, Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in Qatar. Both voiced concerns about the violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip and its impact on civilians. Thailand has requested Qatar and Iran’s help in negotiating the release of Thai hostages, with both nations expressing their full support.

Qatar indicated that Thais are likely to be among the first foreigners released once the fighting subsides.

Air Force chief ACM Phanpakdee Pattanakul disclosed that the Air Force has conducted five evacuation flights, repatriating over 1,000 Thais. While over 8,000 Thais have returned home, the labour minister reports that more than 70% wish to go back to Israel later.

Follow us on :













Labour Permanent Secretary Pairote Chotikasathien stated that around 20,000 Thai workers remain in Israel, and a chartered flight would be arranged if a significant number requested repatriation.

The bodies of an additional 11 Thais killed in the conflict were returned to Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday. Six more are expected to be flown back next week following identification. The conflict has reportedly claimed the lives of 32 Thai workers, with 22 held hostage and 19 injured.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.