Isaan fishing tragedy: Thai woman’s life snapped by mysterious gunshot

A woman tragically lost her life to a mysterious gunshot while she was fishing with her husband and a friend near a rice field in the Isaan province of Buriram.

The 29 year old woman, named Bee, died at Laharn Sai Hospital after she was shot near her breast in a rice field on Tuesday, September 5. Bee’s husband, 25 year old Pornthap, and his friend, 24 year old Pittaya, were unable to determine the identity of the gunman or the direction from where the gunshot originated.

Pornthep explained that the trio had ventured to a neighbouring rice field at around 7pm in search of shells and fish. They had set up camp in a nearby cottage belonging to the rice field owner. As Pornthap kindled a bonfire, and Pittaya cast his line near the cottage, Bee embarked into the rice field with a flashlight to gather shells.

Pornthep said his wife suddenly screamed for help. He thought she was bitten by a snake and rushed to her assistance. Pornthep discovered a gunshot wound near her breast and rushed her back home on his motorcycle, from where his friend rushed her to the hospital.

Pornthep pointed out that he spotted two flashlights before the shooting occurred but did not know whether it was involved in the shooting or not. He could not figure out the motive of the shooting as the wife did not have a conflict with anyone.

Furthermore, Pornthap insisted that the owner of the rice field and the cottage could not have been involved, as they had visited the spot several times without any prior complaints.

Pornthep’s 45 year old father, Sunthon, was questioned by the media about the possible motive behind the incident. Sunthon stated that he could not anticipate any motive because he and the couple do not get along and rarely talk.

Sunthon added that he moved out of his house to stay at another residence after Bee moved in with her son a year ago.

Officers from Buriram Provincial Police investigated the scene and collected the fingerprints and evidence to search for the gunman.

Moreover, the police investigated the couple’s home and found a .22 gun bullet on the table inside the couple’s bedroom. However, the specific type of firearm and bullet used to end Bee’s life remained unidentified, as her lifeless body underwent an autopsy.

The police added that they have not considered Pornthap and his friend as suspects at this time but they are committed to pursuing the investigation until the perpetrator behind the tragic, fatal shooting is brought to justice.

