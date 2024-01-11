Investment scam: Thai man claiming to be marijuana consultant arrested in Bang Kaeo

Photo courtesy of Matichon

A 52 year old Thai man was arrested for falsely claiming to be a marijuana investment consultant in Bang Kaeo Subdistrict, Bang Kaeo District, Samut Prakan province on January 9.

Police Lieutenant General Thiti Saengsaeng, Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Noppasin Poolsawat, Deputy Commander of the Police Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Theeradej Thamsuthee, Pol. Col. Atchawasit Sribunyamanon, Superintendent of the 3rd Police Station, Royal Thai Police, Pol. Lt. Col. Pitchakorn Kongsawat, Pol. Lt. Col. Phongsathorn Aree, and police officers of the Royal Thai Police arrested 52 year old Waldul, or Theerasak, according to the Ratchaburi District Court arrest warrant No. 114/2023, dated November 17 last year, for conspiracy to commit fraud.

Some 16 arrest warrants were issued along with other arrest warrants. The arrest was made in the parking lot of a hotel in Bang Kaeo.

Waldul tricked the victims into setting up a community enterprise to invest in growing marijuana plants. Moreover, the accused claimed to be a political consultant to build credibility.

From a police investigation, it was found that Waldul is not the original name of the fraudster, with his original name being Theerasak. In 2014, Waldul had been charged with stealing property at night with two or more accomplices where a security defence used to protect the property had been damaged. An escape vehicle was also employed, reported Matichon.

Waldul denied all charges stipulated in the arrest warrant. The case has been sent to investigators at Chom Bueng Police Station, Ratchaburi Province, for further legal action.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Teeradej revealed that Pol. Maj. Gen. Torsak Sukwimon, Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, and Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti Saengsaeng, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, are investigating and tracking down criminals who cause financial loss through all types of investment scams.

In related news, a former Thai soap opera actress and her husband have reported an investment scam to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), involving a gold trading business operated by the son of a famous Bangkok singer.