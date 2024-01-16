Investigation into Yoko’s death uncovers purchase of cyanide for 33,000 baht

The investigation into the death of Praowrawee Sahasathapong, better known as Yoko, is progressing. At 9.30am today at Klong Tan Police Station, Police Captain Witawat Chikham, Superintendent of Division 5, disclosed that a close male friend of Yoko, along with his lawyer, had come forward to help the investigation officers at Klong Tan Police Station.

Pol. Cap. Witawat further stated that several issues were interrogated, especially concerning a secret video clip revealed by Yoko’s mother on a television show. The clip, discovered on her daughter’s phone, led Yoko’s mother to believe it may have been a source of pressure for her daughter. Additionally, notes of punishment rules set in their relationship with almost 30 points by the male party were also examined.

The superintendent added that the police have expedited the gathering of all available evidence and witness statements, including those from the morning security officer at the condo where Yoko lived, friends present at a party on October 30, 2023, which is currently being coordinated, and Yoko’s close friends.

Witawat emphasised that all forensic evidence will be analysed to determine the cause of Yoko’s death and provide answers to her mother’s questions. Tomorrow, January 17, at 9am, an initial meeting is scheduled with Yoko’s mother.

With the timeline for the purchase of cyanide, all information has been collected, but will only be disclosed after consultation with Yoko’s mother. An investigative team reported that they had obtained evidence related to the purchase of cyanide. It was found that Yoko had purchased the cyanide herself in September 2023 for 33,000 Baht, with clear evidence of the order, money transfer, and receipt of the package, reported KhaoSod.

Pol. Lt. Col. Witawat of the fifth precinct said the initial theory of suicide continues to be shrouded in mystery while Yoko’s mother remains unconvinced of her daughter’s self-inflicted death.